Sokoto PDP financial secretary, Nasiru dumps Party

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

SOKOTO: The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Sokoto State has Tuesday suffered yet another devastating blow as its Financial Secretary, Nasiru Yahaya Isa (popularly known as Wamban Isa), has tendered his resignation from both his position and membership of the party. His exit underscores the intensifying internal crisis, bitter factionalism, and the collapse of internal democracy threatening to tear the party apart.

In a strongly-worded resignation letter dated August 11, 2025, and addressed to the PDP State Chairman, Isa declared that the PDP had strayed too far from the values and vision he once embraced, making it impossible for him to continue serving with integrity.

The veteran politician, a former Permanent Secretary in Sokoto State and founder of the Danfilinge Development Foundation, lamented the party’s unending leadership tussles, worsening factional divisions, and the exodus of its most experienced members many of whom have defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Isa minced no words in describing the PDP’s descent into chaos. “The persistent crises within our party, the erosion of internal democracy, and the glaring factionalization have crippled our unity, destroyed trust, and rendered meaningful political engagement impossible,” he stated.

According to him, the situation has reached a point where “long-standing party stalwarts are fleeing in droves,” leaving the PDP in Sokoto increasingly weakened and unable to inspire confidence among its supporters.

He revealed that his decision to quit followed deep consultations with family, associates, and political allies who shared his concern over the party’s worsening trajectory. “I have an earnest desire to operate in a political environment that upholds fairness, values loyalty, and promotes genuine service to the people of Sokoto State,” Isa said.

While expressing gratitude for the opportunity to serve, Isa stressed that the PDP’s current state made his continued membership untenable. His departure, he noted, was not out of personal ambition but a principled stance against a party culture that has become toxic and counterproductive.

Political observers say Isa’s exit is part of a broader pattern of high-profile resignations rocking the PDP in Sokoto. In recent months, the party has witnessed the loss of several strategic figures, eroding its grassroots structure and weakening its electoral base ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The development has deepened fears that the PDP may be heading for an irreversible implosion in Sokoto unless urgent reconciliation efforts are made. However, insiders say entrenched rivalries and personal ambitions within the leadership have made such efforts unlikely to succeed.

With Isa’s resignation, the Sokoto PDP is now facing mounting public perception of a party in freefall beleaguered by mistrust, crippled by disunity, and losing the political relevance it once enjoyed in the state.

For many party faithful, the message from Isa’s departure is loud and clear: the PDP in Sokoto is at a dangerous crossroads, and unless its leaders abandon selfish politics for collective interest, the party’s future in the state may be effectively sealed.