Sokoto Energy reaffirms unwavering commitment to legislative collaboration

— Describes Accusations as Misleading and Unfortunate

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

SOKOTO: The Commissioner for Energy and Petroleum Resources in Sokoto State, Hon. Sanusi Danfulani, has strongly refuted recent allegations suggesting he deliberately snubbed members of the State House of Assembly Committee on Science and Technology during their oversight visit to his ministry.

In a firm and remorseful clarification issued in Sokoto on Saturday, the Commissioner described the claims as “misleading, unfortunate, and a deliberate misrepresentation of facts aimed at causing unnecessary friction between the executive and legislative arms of government.”

Danfulani explained that his absence was neither intentional nor a sign of disregard for the lawmakers’ constitutional responsibilities, but rather due to his unavoidable attendance at the State Executive Council meeting, presided over by Governor Ahmed Aliyu, of which he is a statutory member.

“As a serving commissioner, my attendance at the State Executive Council meeting is mandatory. It was in no way meant to undermine the vital oversight function of our respected lawmakers,” Danfulani said, expressing deep respect for the role of the State Assembly in strengthening governance and accountability.

He further emphasized that his ministry has consistently maintained a cordial and productive relationship with members of the House, and remains open, accessible, and cooperative in all legislative engagements.

“Our ministry has always aligned itself with the policy direction of the Governor and the aspirations of the people of Sokoto. We have worked hand-in-hand with members of the State Assembly on several initiatives and will continue to do so in the interest of transparency and good governance,” he added.

Danfulani urged for a constructive approach to inter-governmental relations, stressing that mutual respect and communication should always prevail over speculation and unfounded accusations.

He assured the lawmakers that he remains committed to rescheduling the meeting with the committee at a mutually convenient time, reiterating the importance of legislative oversight in democratic governance.

“As partners in progress, we should strive for unity and shared purpose. Our collective duty is to serve the good people of Sokoto State, and I will never act in any way that jeopardizes that goal,” he concluded.

The Commissioner’s reaction comes amidst rising tensions sparked by media reports and public comments suggesting a rift between the ministry and the House committee a narrative Danfulani insists is baseless and regrettable.

Political observers and civil society groups have called for calm and encouraged both the legislature and the executive to continue working in synergy for the progress of the state.

Hon. Danfulani’s open apology and clarifying remarks are being hailed by many as a mature and responsible gesture, aimed at reinforcing harmony and ensuring sustained cooperation in the governance structure of Sokoto State.