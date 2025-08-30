Sokoto boat tragedy: One dead, 9 rescued as 80-yr-old woman remains missing

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

SOKOTO — The wave of boat mishaps rocking Sokoto State has claimed yet another life, leaving families devastated and communities in grief, as one person was confirmed dead, nine rescued, and an 80-year-old woman remains missing in Shagari Local Government Area.

The unfortunate incident occurred on Thursday, 29th August 2025, when a boat carrying 11 passengers capsized while crossing a river from Tudun Launa to Ruggar Buda.

The tragedy has once again raised alarm over the recurring cases of river accidents in the state.

Eyewitness accounts revealed that the victims had earlier travelled from Yabo Local Government Area after going to a local market before embarking on the ill-fated journey home. The boat, reportedly overloaded and battling strong currents, lost balance midway across the river.

A joint rescue operation involving officials of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), and the Sokoto State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) swiftly mobilised to the scene. Their search confirmed the recovery of the lifeless body of 29-year-old Salmanu Muhammad Lambara, a native of the area.

However, the fate of Hajiya Hajara, an 80-year-old woman from Malam Gero Lambara, remains unknown as she was declared missing after the mishap.

The rescue team has vowed not to relent until her body is recovered or her safety is ascertained.

Nine other passengers, including the boat operator, survived the accident, though most were left traumatised by the terrifying experience. Community members who rushed to the scene assisted in pulling out survivors before the arrival of emergency officials.

Confirming the development, Abubakar Jabbi Lambara, a resident and former Councilor of Lambara Ward, disclosed that the tragedy struck between 7:00 pm and 8:00 pm on Thursday evening, when visibility was already poor and the river current strong.

The news of the mishap has thrown Lambara and surrounding communities into mourning, with residents lamenting the frequency of such accidents in the area. Many families expressed anger that government interventions have not yielded results in preventing further loss of lives.

Emergency officials at the scene emphasised that the absence of modern motorised boats and life jackets continues to put travellers at great risk. They also noted that most rural communities rely solely on locally constructed canoes for daily movement across rivers.

This accident makes it the third boat mishap recorded within one month in Sokoto State, underscoring the urgent need for government action and stricter enforcement of safety measures on waterways.

Already, calls are mounting for the state government to provide safer transportation alternatives, regulate night-time water travel, and equip operators with life-saving facilities to reduce the recurring fatalities.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing, with teams working tirelessly to trace the whereabouts of the missing elderly woman. Officials have assured that they remain on ground until the operation is concluded.