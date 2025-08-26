Sokoto boat mishap: FG reiterates commitment to waterway safety

File

By John Alechenu

The Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to improving safety and rescue operations across Nigeria’s waterways following a recent boat mishap in Sokoto State.

Minister of State for Works, Mohammed Bello Goronyo, gave this assurance on behalf of the government during an interactive meeting with the Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Mr. Bola Oyebamji, and senior officials of the agency.

This was contained in a statement signed by Mohammed Ahmed, the Director of Press and Public Relations at the Ministry, in Abuja on Tuesday evening.

The statement said the Minister commended NIWA and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) for their timely intervention, noting that their coordinated rescue efforts saved several lives and ensured the prompt recovery of victims.

Goronyo said, “The rescue efforts in Sokoto demonstrate the importance of synergy between agencies. In the previous week, NIWA and NEMA were on-site even before other responders arrived, rescuing passengers and recovering victims. This level of dedication illustrates what can be achieved when we work together in unity.”

The Minister equally commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his Renewed Hope Agenda, observing that the administration’s vision and policy direction continue to create a supportive framework for enhanced safety, infrastructure, and service delivery across critical sectors, including water transportation.

Reaffirming the Government’s commitment, Minister Goronyo emphasized that such engagements should be sustained as an ongoing platform for collaboration rather than a “one-off meeting.”

He emphasised that the Federal Government remains fully committed to providing the necessary infrastructure, equipment, and policies to prevent casualties and ensure safe, efficient, and secure inland water transport throughout the nation.

In his remarks, NIWA’s Managing Director, Mr. Oyebamji, expressed gratitude to the Minister for his leadership and assured that the agency would continue to strengthen its operations to protect lives and improve navigation safety on the waterways.

He announced that the Federal Government is set to receive five new boats in the coming months, including one aluminum and one iron boat designated for deployment to Sokoto State.

The NIWA Managing Director also revealed that immediate measures are being implemented to clear water hyacinth that obstructs free movement on the region’s waterways.

He added that arrangements have been finalized for distributing life jackets to riverine communities in the coming weeks.

