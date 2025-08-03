Social Security: NHIA expands health insurance to cover HIV, TB patients, hits 20m enrollees

By Rosemary Iwunze

The National Health Insurance Authority, NHIA, has announced the expansion of the national health insurance scheme to cover extreme health cases, including people living with HIV, PLHIV, and tuberculosis , TB, patients, with pilot schemes currently underway in four states.

This was disclosed by Mrs. Aisha Abubakar Haruna, Acting Director of the Lagos Regional Office of the NHIA, who represented Dr. Kelechi Ohiri, the Director General of the NHIA, at the annual general meeting of the Nigerian Association of Insurance and Pension Editors, NAIPE, in Lagos.

Ohiri revealed that health insurance coverage now includes no fewer than 20 million Nigerians, up from 16.8 million in 2023, representing 99 percent of the 2027 presidential target.

He explained that the Authority had added 800,000 beneficiaries through the Basic Health Care Provision Fund, bringing the total to 2.6 million as of May 2025.

The NHIA DG also said the Authority has been tackling drug shortages and care delays through a multi-project strategy.

He stated: “NHIA has focused on expanding health insurance coverage, improving quality of care and protecting the rights of enrollees while strategically and creatively deploying health insurance to save lives in a way that contributes and sustains significant benefits to the health sector.

@As of June last month, NHIA has achieved 20 million enrollees in the health insurance scheme. This was the combined effort of state health insurance agencies, health maintenance organizations and the National Health Insurance Scheme. “As a matter of fact, we have exceeded the mandate given to us by the President. He gave us a target which we exceeded in June. We have recorded a significant jump from 16.8 million Nigerians enrolled by 2023. “By June 2025, we hit 20 million. We have also embarked on addressing drug shortages and care delays via the multi-project strategy.”

According to Ohiri, from 2024 to 2025, the NHIA strategically intervened in tariff revision, accreditation processes, and mandated a one-hour limit on care authorizations while mitigating issues relating to medicine shortages, denial of services, coding delays, and provider payment backlogs.