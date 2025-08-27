SLAN, NIA unite to champion UNILAG’s landmark Landscape Architecture launch

The Society of Landscape Architects of Nigeria (SLAN) and the Nigerian Institute of Architects (NIA) stood shoulder at the University of Lagos, Akoka, to mark the official launch of the Landscape Architecture and Urban Design program, a milestone that both bodies hailed as historic for Nigeria’s design and planning future.

The Vice Chancellor, Professor Folasade Ogunsola, described the new program as a testament to UNILAG’s leadership in innovative education.

Read Also: How to bridge gap in girls’ education

NIA President, Arc. Mobolaji Adeniyi, praised the program as a landmark that strengthens professional collaboration and opens a new chapter in Nigeria’s built environment education. She emphasized that the partnership between architecture and landscape architecture must endure to create sustainable cities for future generations.

SLAN President, Dr. Atumye Amos Alao, who delivered a guest lecture, described the department as “a seed that will grow into the solutions our cities urgently need.” He stressed that landscape architecture addresses not only beauty but also climate resilience, flood management, and ecological restoration. He assured that SLAN would stand firmly with the department to ensure its growth and international relevance.

Arc. Olubukonla Atinuke Ejiwunmi, the first female President of the Nigerian Institute of Architects, spoke with passion about the role of green spaces in shaping healthy living.

“Greening must not be seen as an afterthought. It is a partner to architecture. Government policies must support it with enabling laws and realistic guidelines rather than restrictions that discourage innovation,” she said.

Panel discussions led by seasoned experts, including Arc. Yinka Williams and Professor Olumide Olusanya, who both challenged students to look beyond the classroom and see themselves as future change makers, highlighted innovation, sustainability, and youth leadership as pillars for building resilient communities.

For SLAN and NIA, this launch is more than ceremony—it is a commitment to work together to ensure the department not only survives but thrives, producing graduates who will tackle Nigeria’s most urgent urban and environmental challenges.

Vanguard News