Six Police Officers face sack as NAS hails IGP, Edo CP over ₦2m extortion

IGP Kayode Egbetokun

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – THE National Association of Seadogs, NAS, also known as Pyrates Confraternity, has commended the Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Dr Kayode Egbetokun, and the Edo State Commissioner of Police, CP Monday Agbonika, for their swift and decisive action against six police officers who allegedly extorted ₦2 million from its members returning from the Association’s 49th Annual General Meeting/National Convention which held at the weekend, in Owerri, Imo State.

A statement by the NAS Cap’n, Dr Joseph Oteri, explained that the incident occurred on August 3, 2025, along the outskirts of Benin City, where a group of NAS members was stopped at a police checkpoint under the guise of a routine stop-and-search operation.

According to the Association, the officers, comprising three Inspectors, one Constable, one unconfirmed Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), and a confirmed ASP, resorted to intimidation and unlawfully withdrew ₦2 million from one member’s account using a Point of Sale (POS) machine Moniepoint Microfinance Bank belonging to Babangida Sani.

In addition to the cash, personal belongings and official NAS regalia were also seized.

“Our members were accosted at a police checkpoint in the outskirts of Benin City, Edo State, under the guise of a routine stop-and-search operation by three Inspectors, one Constable, one Assistant superintendent of Police (unconfirmed ASP- one star) and another confirmed ASP (two stars).

“However, rather than conduct a professional and lawful engagement, the officers resorted to intimidation and extortion. A total of ₦2 million, along with personal belongings and the official regalia of the Association, were unlawfully taken from one of the members.

“The extortionist police officers used a Point of Sale (POS) machine to withdraw the money. The account to which the money was paid was: 5398377599, Moniepoint Microfinance Bank belonging to Babangida Sani at about 17:20 hours on August 3, 2025,” the statement said.

It further added: “This is a gross abuse of power and a betrayal of public trust. No Nigerian—regardless of their affiliation—deserves to be subjected to such criminal conduct by officers sworn to protect them.”

The statement further stated that despite the provocation, the affected members of the Confraternity upheld the Association’s values of discipline and due process by promptly filing a formal complaint.

The police authorities responded swiftly: the ₦2 million was fully recovered and returned, all seized items were restored, and the six officers were immediately identified, subjected to an orderly room trial, and recommended for dismissal from the Nigeria Police Force.

NAS praised the IGP and the Edo CP for sending a clear message that police misconduct will not be tolerated.

“This decisive response reinforces the importance of lawful redress and the commitment of the Police High Command to accountability,” the statement added.

The Association further revealed that it had formally written to the IGP on July 21, 2025, ahead of the Owerri convention, informing him of the planned movement from July 31 to August 3 and requesting police support, including details of its official dress code and regalia.

“Before the AGM/National Convention, the Association wrote to the IGP on July 21, 2025, about our movement to Owerri from July 31 to August 3, 2025, and requested police support and presence at the event.

“We also described all the items members are likely to be found with, including our official dress code.

“We urge continued vigilance by the Police High Command in addressing cases of abuse, and we reiterate our commitment to the rule of law and a society anchored on justice, accountability, and respect for human dignity.”