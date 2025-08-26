Six injured in Abuja–Kaduna train accident – NSIB

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has revealed that six persons sustained injuries with no fatalities during the Abuja-Kaduna train derailment.

This is contained in a statement issued by Mrs Bimbo Oladeji, the NSIB Director of Public Affairs and Family Assistance, in Abuja on Tuesday.

According to her, the bureau sympathises with those injured and extends its support to all passengers affected.

“NSIB is aware of the derailment involving a Kaduna-bound train service which occurred at approximately 11:09 a.m. today, Aug. 26, 2025, at KM 49 between Kubwa Station and Asham Station.

“Current information available indicates that six persons sustained injuries, and there were no recorded fatalities. A go-team has been deployed to the site to gather evidence, engage relevant stakeholders, and commence investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident.

“The bureau investigation into the incidence will focus on identifying the direct and underlying factors that led to the derailment, with the aim of issuing safety recommendations to prevent a recurrence,” she said.

Commenting on the incident, Capt. Alex Badeh, the Director-General of NSIB, who sympathised with those that sustained injuries, stated that the bureau had deployed investigators to the site.

According to him, the investigators will carry out prudent observation to ensure the root cause of the derailment is uncovered.

“Our commitment is to ensure safer rail transport for Nigerians through a transparent and independent investigation. The NSIB will provide updates as the investigation progresses.

“NSIB is a multimodal transport agency charged with promoting transport safety and conducting objective, comprehensive, and accurate investigations into transport accidents and incidents in Nigeria.

“The bureau aims to identify probable causes and advocate for safety improvements based on the findings,” he said. (NAN)