Six feared dead, three missing in another boat mishap in Sokoto

By Musa Ubandawaki

A pall of grief has descended on Garin-Faji Village in Sabon-Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State following a tragic boat mishap that claimed the lives of six persons in the early hours of Friday, 22nd August 2025.

The incident, which occurred around 5:30 a.m., involved dozens of passengers crossing a local water channel. According to eyewitnesses, the boat capsized midway, causing its occupants to plunge into the river.

In a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday by the state Sokoto Emergency Manager Agency SEMA, out of the passengers on board, six people were confirmed dead, while 19 others were miraculously rescued by local divers and first responders. Sadly, three individuals remain unaccounted for, fueling fears that the death toll may rise if they are not found alive.

The heartbreaking incident has left families devastated, with many still searching the riverbanks in the hope of finding their loved ones. Villagers described the scene as chaotic, with wails of grief echoing across the community.

In a swift response to the tragedy, the Sokoto State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) mobilized a joint team of officials from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Sokoto Operations Office, the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), and the Red Cross.

The joint assessment team visited the affected community to confirm the extent of the disaster and to provide immediate support. They also met with traditional rulers, community leaders, and families of the victims in a fact-finding session aimed at documenting eyewitness accounts.

The delegation was led by Alhaji Aliyu Shehu Kafin-Dangi, Head of the NEMA Sokoto Operations Office. He was accompanied by Hon. Aminu Liman Bodinga, Special Adviser to Sokoto SEMA (represented by Mustapha Umar, Director of Relief and Rehabilitation), and Engr. Muhammad Bello Bala of NIWA.

During the visit, the officials expressed their deep condolences to the community, pledging that government agencies would not relent until the three missing persons are accounted for.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, Alhaji Kafin-Dangi assured residents that lessons would be drawn from the mishap to improve safety standards on waterways in the state. He also emphasized the need for strict adherence to safety measures by boat operators.

The Sokoto SEMA team announced that a comprehensive joint report on the tragedy will soon be released by NEMA Sokoto, NIWA, and the State Emergency Management Agency, with recommendations to prevent a recurrence.

Meanwhile, search and rescue operations are still ongoing, as emergency workers and local divers continue to comb the river in the hope of locating the three missing passengers.

Community members, though devastated, have joined hands with rescue teams, offering boats, ropes, and manpower to aid the ongoing operation.

The Garin-Faji mishap has once again highlighted the dangers of unsafe water transport and underscored the urgent need for effective regulatory enforcement to protect rural dwellers who rely on boats for their daily survival.

Vanguard News