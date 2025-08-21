Singer, Ricchie Mane unveils ‘Bottom Boy Survivor’ EP as movement, not just music

Some artists chase a sound. Dairo Emmanuel Olajide, popularly known as Ricchie Mane, is building a movement.

Bottom Boy Survivor (BBS) doubles as the title of his upcoming introductory EP. It’s a name that lives beyond the tracklist, a label that could sit comfortably alongside Naira Marley’s No Belt Gang or Davido’s 30 Billion Gang. But where theirs lean into swagger and spectacle, BBS is something more grounded. It’s for the people who’ve hustled from the bottom up—the ones who know that survival isn’t always glamorous, but it’s always worth singing about.

The phrase was born from Ricchie’s own life. Growing up in Ibadan, his childhood was deeply shaped by his father’s role as a church leader. He learned early about making the most of what you have. The choir was his first stage, the hymns his first lyrics. But the real music came from the lived moments outside—the grind, the setbacks, the small victories that don’t make the headlines.

That’s why BBS is as much a community as it is a concept. It’s music for the people who feel seen when they hear Save Me, who nod knowingly at the defiance in Who You Gon Call, who recognise the resilience in On My Feet. Ricchie’s sound can be described as genre-bending blend of Afro soul and Afro pop that carries the intimacy of a prayer and the pulse of the streets.

Even in Cyprus, where he’s now based, the movement is alive. Friends, collaborators, and fans connect to the BBS ethos: stay real, stay standing, keep moving. The songs aren’t fictionalised for effect—every lyric is tethered to something he’s lived, witnessed, or felt. That unfiltered honesty makes BBS less of a slogan and more of a shared truth.

With the EP on the horizon, BBS is poised to take on a life of its own. It’s more than Ricchie Mane’s personal brand—it’s a rallying point for anyone who’s ever been underestimated, counted out, or left to figure it out alone. In Ricchie’s world, survival is an art form. And with BBS, he’s making sure it has a soundtrack.