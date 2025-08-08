Singer, Holla milez unleashes new single “10 Shot”

By Ayo Onikoyi

Fast-rising Nigerian artiste Holla milez returns with a bang as he drops his third single of the year, “10 Shot”, a gripping new track that further cements his place as one of the most exciting voices in the new wave of Afrobeats.

Following the impressive run of his previous single “Gbedu”, which garnered praise for its infectious rhythm and street appeal, “10 Shot” showcases Holla milez’s signature storytelling finesse and revered pen game. The track is a bold and reflective anthem that blends hard-hitting lyrical depth with catchy melodies — a sonic experience that stays with the listener long after the beat fades.

Speaking in a recent interview, Holla milez teased fans with more to come, confirming that he has a collaborative single with Barry Jhay already in the works, slated for release before the end of the year. “We’re just getting started,” the artist says. “10 Shot is a message, and the next drop will be even louder.”

With each release, Holla milez continues to prove he is not just another newcomer but a rising star with something real to say. As he builds momentum through raw talent, authentic expression, and consistent growth, the industry — and the streets — are paying close attention.

“10 Shot” is now available on all major streaming platforms.