Shooting Stars assistant coach, Olowokere, slumps, dies during training

By Adeola Badru

The newly appointed Assistant Coach of Shooting Stars Sports Club in Ibadan, Oyo State, Akin Olowokere, collapsed and passed away during a training session on Monday morning.

Olowokere was among the latest coaching hires for the club, having recently joined the ranks after the departure of the previous coaching staff led by Gbenga Ogunbote.

Eyewitnesses told Vanguard that he collapsed on the pitch during practice and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Meanwhile, details surrounding the circumstances of his death remain unclear, and official statements are pending.

Olowokere, a former player for Sunshine Stars of Akure, was well-regarded in the football community, and his sudden loss has left many in shock.