Shettima leads FG delegation on condolence visit to Kogi gov over father’s death

Vice President, Kashim Shettima

—Attends 3rd day prayers for late in-law, Muhammad Manga

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — THE Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, on Wednesday, led the federal government’s delegation on a condolence visit to Kogi state governor, Usman Ododo, at his Okene residence to commiserate with the Ododo family over the passing of their patriarch, Alhaji Ahmed Momohsani Ododo.

Accompanied by the governor of Borno state, Prof. Babagana Zulum, and the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, among others, the Vice President prayed Almighty Allah to “grant his soul eternal rest and reward him with Aljana Firdaus and also his family and the good people of Kogi state, the fortitude to bear the loss”.

Senator Shettima, who said the delegation was in the state on behalf of President Bola Tinubu to extend condolences to Governor Ododo and the entire family, described the passing of Pa Ododo as a great loss to the whole nation.

Senator Shettima in a statement by his spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, was quoted as saying: “We are here at the behest of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to commiserate with the Ododo family over the demise of the patriarch of the family, Alhaji Ahmed Momohsani Ododo.

“May Allah grant his soul eternal rest and reward him with Aljana Firdaus and his family and the good people of Kogi state, the fortitude to bear the loss. May Allah continue to unite the people of Kogi and may peace continue to reign supreme in Kogi State.”

Earlier in his remark, governor Ododo thanked the VP for the visit, commending his leadership and acknowledging his qualities.

He said, “Your presence here today has brought comfort and strength while we mourn the passing of my beloved father. People really don’t know who you are. Your support is a testament to the values of leadership, solidarity and compassion of a leader. We thank you most sincerely for your leadership style.”

Also present at the event were the deputy governor of Kogi, Comrade Joel Salifu; former Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello; some members of the state executive council, and members of the Kogi State House of Assembly, among others.

Before heading to Kogi state for the condolence Visit, Vice President Kashim Shettima was among hundreds of sympathisers who prayed on the third day of prayers for his late in-law, Muhammad Modu Manga, at the deceased’s residence in Maiduguri, Kogi State.

The deceased died on Monday, August 18, 2025, leaving behind one wife, Hajja Zara Shettima, an elder sister to the Vice President, and four children.

The third day prayer was attended by Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum; Chief Whip of the Senate, Mohammed Tahir Monguno; Senator Kaka Shehu Lawan; Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, and some members of the House of Representatives.

Also in attendance were members of the Borno State House of Assembly, the State Executive Council, top government functionaries, Ulamas and members of the business community.