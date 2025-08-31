Shettima committed to Tinubu’s success – D-G Tinubu-Shettima Ambassadors 

– Says VP an asset for Tinubu’s re-election

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Vice President Kashim Shettima has been described as a loyal subordinate of President Bola Tinubu, whose commitment to the President’s success is unquestionable.

This was disclosed by the Director-General, Tinubu-Shettima Ambassadors, Mr Dele Oyelude in a statement he made available to newsmen in Osogbo on Sunday.

While disclosing that the Vice-President is renowned for his loyalty to superior authority, he described him as the most loyal second-in-command the country try ever has in history.

He said the Vice-President is an asset for the party and President Tinubu re-election bid and urged the party leadership not to be swayed by rhetorics, as there is no opposition strong enough to discard the Tinubu-Shettima ticket.

His words, “Vice President Kashim Shettima is the most loyal, calm and resourceful Vice President in the history of Nigeria. A core progressive party leader with track records across board. He was an exceptional professional in the banking sector before joining politics. His experience in the banking sector has helped his political journey to be a loyal leader.

“Tinubu-Shettima combination is intimidating and a threat to any political opponent to defeat. Their experience as both former Governor and Senator is reflecting in a smooth, progressive and productive administration. Kashim Shettima should not be replaced. He is a perfect match for APC victory and Nigeria’s greatness.

Opposition parties are threatened at a mention of Tinubu-Shettima. The fear of this intimidating fusion has scattered the major opposition party and sent coalition party to a journey of no return.

“I read of the national party leadership of the APC calling for an open primary contest ahead of the 2027 presidential election. Though Democratic but there is no perfect force as Tinubu-Shettima that can shatter the house of the opposition coalition and completely restore the glory of Nigeria. None of them should be changed”.