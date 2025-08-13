Shettima commissions 2 new Cally Air planes, lauds Otu’s initiative

Shettima

…ValueJet to manage, operate Cally Air’s CRJ 1000 jets

Vice President Kashim Shettima yesterday commissioned two new Cross River State–owned Cally Air aircraft, praising Governor Bassey Otu for the initiative of floating the airline.

Speaking at Margaret Ekpo International Airport in Calabar, where he represented President Bola Tinubu to commission planes, Shettima described the initiative as a strategic step toward economic growth, tourism promotion, and regional aviation leadership.

He praised Governor Otu’s vision, noting that Cross River’s efforts aligned with the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda in strengthening food security, energy security, and economic self-reliance.

“Cross River is demonstrating what strong subnational leadership looks like. The country needs more of this kind of vision,” he said.

In his remarks, Governor Otu traced the state’s economic strategy to the integration of three “engines” set in motion by his predecessors – tourism under Donald Duke, rural development under Senator Liyel Imoke, and industrialisation under Professor Ben Ayade.

“My goal has been to fuse these into a robust, diversified economy that frees us from over-dependence on FAAC allocations,” Otu explained.

Meanwhile, domestic carrier, ValueJet, has entered into a sub-lease and operational services agreement with Cross River State–owned airline, Cally Air.

The agreement would mean that ValueJet would manage and operate two Bombardier CRJ1000 regional jets on behalf of Cally Air.

The leases would be formally held by ValueJet through the airline’s Air Operator Certificate, AOC.

Speaking on the development, Managing Director of ValueJet, Capt. Omololu Oladapo Majekodunmi said: “We are pleased to partner with Cally Air and Cross River State to bring the two CRJ1000s into commercial service quickly and safely. This arrangement leverages ValueJet’s regional operations experience to expand reliable connectivity for travellers to and from locations within and outside Nigeria.”

Cally Air is a state-owned airline, with the Cross River State Government as the sole owner. It initially operated in partnership with a domestic airline but has now gone into a sub-lease operational services deal with ValueJet, which provides operational support.

In July this year, Cross River State took delivery of the first two leased CRJ1000ERs, marking the type’s return to active service on the African continent.