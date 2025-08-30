Sheneya Wilson: A woman on a mission to democratize wealth creation 

By Azeez Disu

In a world where financial empowerment remains elusive for many, Sheneya Wilson stands out as a trailblazer committed to democratizing wealth creation across the globe. As the founder and CEO of Fola Finance LLC,USA, Sheneya’s passion for empowering individuals globally, particularly in Nigeria and Africa, is both inspiring and transformative.

Deep Roots, Global Vision

Although an American from the Bronx,New York, Sheneya’s love for Nigeria runs deep. She affectionately emphasizes her connection to the country, which has inspired her company’s Yoruba name, FOLA, meaning “Honor” and “Wealth.” She passionately states, “We all have roots that bring us back to Africa. I can say Nigeria is my ancestral home.”

Her commitment to Nigeria’s potential is evident in her recent strides in Lagos and Nigeria, where she engaged with her local partner Stanchion TM Consults NG which has birthed the Nigerian Version of TELP, FOLA GLOBAL APPRENTICESHIP PROGRAM, FOLA FIN CON AFRICA with stakeholders like Sterling Bank PLC, The Office of the President on humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Lagos State Ministry of Youth and EGO Foundation to mention a few.

Her visits underscore her dedication to fostering local partnerships and investing in Nigeria’s future. Contributions to Wealth Democratization in Nigeria and Africa Sheneya Wilson’s initiatives aim to transform Africa’s economic landscape by equipping its people with the knowledge, skills, and tools for wealth creation. Her flagship programs include the Fola Fin Conference, the Tax Essentials Learning

Program (TELP), and apprenticeship initiatives in both Nigeria and Cameron.

The maiden edition of the Fola Fin Conference held in 2024 in both Lagos and Abuja, brought together entrepreneurs, finance professionals, and policymakers to discuss wealth-building strategies. She shared, “This conference was about more than inspiration; it was about imparting practical skills, budgeting, investing, and accounting that empower individuals to take control of their financial

futures.” The event created ripples of impact, inspiring many to see financial literacy as a pathway to empowerment.

The Tax Essentials Learning Program (TELP) is set to open to Nigerians Again in September 2026. As an initiative under FOLA EDU Inc., TELP is an IRS-certified program designed to upskill professionals in taxation and financial services. It exemplifies her commitment to elevating local expertise, with the goal of creating a cadre of tax professionals capable of serving both local and global markets.

Championing Women and Youth

Sheneya actively advocates for women and young people to dream big and break societal limitations. She urges women to “be living inspirations, confidently pursue their goals, and assert themselves,” emphasizing that women are capable of achieving anything. Her words echo African proverbs like, “A woman who does not ask will not receive” , highlighting the importance of confidence and self-belief. Her focus also extends to youth, with initiatives aimed at reducing brain drain by creating local opportunities. She believes that “if we bring wealth closer to Nigerians, we will stem the tide of Japa,” advocating for community-driven growth and economic self-sufficiency.

Collaborations and Partnerships

Her recent engagements with key Nigerian stakeholders reflect her strong commitment to collaboration. Establishing physical work stations – FOLA HUB in Lagos and Abuja to ensure smooth operation with the staff in the United States and clients across the Globe is another giant success and a way of bringing financial literacy closer to Nigeria and Africans at large.

She is open to collaborations, stakeholders and donations with government, private sector leaders and others to align efforts toward sustainable wealth creation in Africa.

Impact and Future Outlook

The success of Fola Fin Conference 2024 marked a significant milestone, with attendees gaining actionable insights into wealth creation, financial literacy, and entrepreneurship. Sheneya’s vision for 2025 and 2026 includes launching a program for Nigerian small business owners where they are taught book keeping and business management skills fostering a new generation of wealth owners.

She openly invites sponsors and stakeholders to join the Fola Fin Conference 2025, promising a platform for collaboration and impactful growth. Details are available at www.FOLAEDU.com, www.FOLAFINANCIAL.com, www.FOLAFOUNDATION.com

A Legacy of Inspiration

Sheneya Wilson’s efforts draw parallels to Nigerian women making global impacts like Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie who have used their platforms to uplift others and shape the world. Her mission embodies the African proverb: “If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.”

Through education, empowerment, and strategic collaborations, she is building a future where wealth is accessible, sustainable, and inclusive. Sheneya Wilson is more than an African- American entrepreneur; she is a global citizen with a heart rooted in Nigeria’s promise. Her initiatives are reshaping perceptions around wealth, inspiring women and youth to dream big, and creating tangible pathways for financial independence. As she continues to expand her impact, her story reminds us that ‘FOLA’ – true wealth is built on knowledge, community, and a shared vision for a prosperous future.