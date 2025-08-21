Shatta Wale’s detention sparks protest in Ghana, fans besiege EOCO Office

Award-winning Ghanaian dancehall star, Shatta Wale, remains in the custody of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) after his detention on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, over investigations into the tax obligations of his yellow Lamborghini Urus.

According to a statement from his management, the artiste voluntarily appeared before EOCO officials with his lawyer, Cephas Biyuo, to assist with the inquiry.

On Thursday, August 21, 2025, his Public Relations Manager, Sammy Flex, was at the EOCO office to begin

the process of securing his bail, which has been set at GH₵10 million with two sureties.

The detention triggered a protest on Thursday as a group of devoted fans massed outside EOCO’s headquarters in Accra, demanding his release.

Videos circulating online showed supporters of the Ayoo hitmaker holding placards and chanting in solidarity with the SM boss.

One fan, who declined to give his name, told reporters he had skipped work to join the demonstration, describing Shatta Wale’s music as a source of comfort during a difficult period in his life.

“I came here early in the morning. I was supposed to go to work, but I am here to support Shatta Wale because I like him. It is not because of anything else. If it wasn’t for Shatta Wale, I would have been depressed after my mother’s death. He hasn’t given me any money. His songs have helped me,” he said.

The supporter further stressed that the protest was not funded, but rather a display of loyalty, while expressing optimism that the charges against the musician would eventually be dropped.

