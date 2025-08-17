Shake-up as army appoints new GOCs, Provost Marshal, CMI, others

General Olufemi Oluyede

By: Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigerian Army has carried out a minor shake-up in its high command, announcing the appointment of new Principal Staff Officers (PSOs), General Officers Commanding (GOCs), and other senior commanders to head various formations across the country.

Following the reshuffle, Major General Chinedu Nnebeife has been appointed General Officer Commanding (GOC) 2 Division, Ibadan, while Major General A.S.K. Wase is now the GOC 1 Division, Kaduna.

Major General M.O. Erebelu has been named Provost Marshal (PM), while Major General A.A. Idris takes over as Chief of Military Intelligence (CMI).

Major General J.E. Osifo has been appointed Director General, Nigerian Army School of Finance and Administration (NASFA).

Other appointments include Major General A.A. Adeyinka as Chief of Logistics, Army Headquarters, and Major General Adetoba as Commandant, Nigerian Army College of Logistics and Management (NACOLM).

In addition, Major General Ugiagbe, former CMI, is now Chief of Army Standards and Evaluation (CASE), while Major General Akesode has been designated Head of Mission, Monitoring, Verification and Compliance Mission in the Tigray Region of Ethiopia.

Major General M.T. Abdullahi will now head the Nigerian Army Cyber Warfare Centre (NACWC), among other appointments.

All postings and appointments take effect between August 19 and 25.