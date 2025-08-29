Sevilla sign ex-Chelsea captain Azpilicueta

File image of Azpilicueta in Chelsea colours.

Sevilla has signed experienced former Spain and Chelsea defender and free agent Cesar Azpilicueta. The club signed the Champions League winner on Friday after he was released by Atletico Madrid.

The 36-year-old, who played at three World Cups, has joined Sevilla on a one-year deal with a potential extra season, the La Liga outfit said.

Azpilicueta played 11 seasons at Chelsea between 2012-2023. He racked up 508 appearances, winning the Premier League twice and the European Champions League.

He was captain of Chelsea when they beat Manchester City 1-0 in the Champions League final in 2021. He also played for Spain 44 times.

Sevilla have lost their two opening games of La Liga and play at Girona on Sunday.

Vanguard News