SERAP gives Niger governor 48 hours to reverse ‘unlawful decision to shut down Badeggi FM’

Marked… Badeggi Radio Station, Minna, Niger state marked for demolition.

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged Umar Bago, governor of Niger state to “immediately reverse the arbitrary and unlawful decision to strip Badeggi FM radio station of its licence, reinstate the station’s licence, withdraw your threat to demolish the station’s premises, and end your crackdown on freedom of expression and media freedom in Niger state.”

SERAP urged him “to immediately end your attacks against Shuaibu Badeggi, the owner of Badeggi FM 90.1, and other staff members of the radio station, publicly guarantee their rights to liberty and security of person, and end the prevailing impunity for violations of freedom of expression and media freedom in your state.”

SERAP also urged him and his government “to refrain from weaponizing the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) and law enforcement agents to further crackdown on Badeggi FM and to uphold your constitutional oath of office to protect Nigerians’ freedom of expression and media freedom in Niger state.”

Mr Bago had last Friday directed the state Commissioner of Police and Commissioner for Homeland Security to seal an independent media outlet, Badeggi FM Radio, Minna, revoked its license, profiled its owner and threatened to demolish the station’s premises, having been unhappy with its broadcasts.

In the open letter dated 2 August 2025 and signed by SERAP deputy director Kolawole Oluwadare, the organisation said: “Your vague, unfounded and unsubstantiated allegations of ‘inciting violence’ against Badeggi FM and its owner are apparently made to silence the radio station and its owner.”

SERAP said, “Silencing critical or dissenting voices under the guise of vague and unsubstantiated national security concerns is a fundamental breach of your constitutional oath of office and Nigeria’s international human rights obligations.”

According to SERAP, “Silencing Badeggi FM and its owner would have a chilling effect on the protection of freedom of expression and media freedom across several states.”

The letter, read in part: “Shutting down the station, arbitrarily revoking its licence, threatening to unlawfully demolish its premises and profiling the station’s owner are all clearly antithetical to the requirements of the Nigerian Constitution 1999 [as amended] and the country’s international human rights obligations.

“We would be grateful if the recommended measures are taken within 48 hours of the receipt and/or publication of this letter. If we have not heard from you by then, SERAP shall take all appropriate legal actions to compel you and your government to comply with our request in the public interest.”

“The crackdown on Badeggi FM and its owner is capable of discouraging participation of the press in debates over matters of legitimate public concern ahead of the 2027 general elections.”

“By your arbitrary and unlawful restrictions on Badeggi FM, you have seriously undermined the public’s right to be meaningfully informed – and consequently the station’s capacity to engage in the public discourse that sustains a democratic society – is also at stake.”

“Your brutal attacks on Badeggi FM, its owner and other staff members of the station constitute a serious restriction on the development of democracy in the country, since it impedes free debate over ideas and opinions.”

“Media outlets in Niger state must be free to enable debate on issues of public interest without fear of reprisals.”

“The shutting of the station, revocation of its licence, profiling of its owner and the threat to demolish its premises threaten the ability of the station and its staff to carry out their professional and constitutional duties and the broader landscape of independent media in Nigeria.”

“Your purported suspension of the license of Badeggi FM radio station and closure of the station is a blatant violation of section 39 of the Nigerian Constitution and article 19 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights to which Nigeria is a state party and which are binding on your government.”

“Your directive to revoke the licence of the station, close it down and demolish its premises is also an affront to Nigerians’ right to seek, receive, and impart information ‘of all kinds’ and participate in public discourse.”

“Your government has also flagrantly failed to respect and uphold its constitutional and international human rights obligations to ensure that journalists and media houses that regularly impart information on matters of public interest including Badeggi FM enjoy an environment to perform that function.”

“There is significant public interest in the capacity of the press including Badeggi FM to obtain and impart the information that it needs to function properly and perform its vital public watchdog role.”

“Any restrictions on freedom of expression and media freedom must be provided by law, imposed to protect legitimate aims, and necessary to protect those aims.”

“However, your directive is neither lawful nor necessary. It also does not protect any legitimate public interest. Any limitations on freedom of expression must remain the exception and should be applied strictly so as to not put in jeopardy the right itself.”

“While the Nigerian Constitution and human rights treaties recognize national security and public order as legitimate aims for restricting freedom of expression, the UN Human Rights Council has stressed ‘the need to ensure that the invocation of national security is not used unjustifiably or arbitrarily to restrict the right to freedom of opinion and expression’.”

“Your government has failed to demonstrate the risk that the activities of Badeggi FM pose to a definite interest in national security or public order.”

“According to our information, you reportedly ordered the immediate shutdown of Badeggi FM 90.1, a privately‑owned radio station in Minna, ordered the station’s premises to be marked for demolition and requested the Commissioner of Homeland Security to profile the station’s owner Shuaibu Badeggi on unfounded allegations that the station ‘promotes violence.’”

“You reportedly stated that the ‘daily activities of the radio station have been unethical’, and accused the owner of the station of incitement of the people against the government.’”

“You reportedly gave the unlawful directive on Friday 1 August 2025 during a meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders held at the government house in Minna.”

“A journalist’s or a radio station’s right to freedom of expression is protected even if the opinion advanced is not positively received.”

“The Nigerian Constitution and human rights treaties protect the press not merely so that specific journalists may conduct their work; they protect the press in order to guarantee the public’s right of access to information in the public interest.”

“SERAP is concerned that the shutdown of Badeggi FM is just the latest example of a pattern of harassment, intimidation and attacks by your government against journalists and others gathering and disseminating information in the public interest.”

“The free communication of information and ideas about public and political issues between citizens, candidates and elected representatives is essential. This implies a free press and other media able to comment on public issues without censorship or restraint and to inform public opinion.”