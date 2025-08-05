Senegal grind out win against Nigeria to open CHAN title defence

(Photo by SIMON MAINA / AFP)

Senegal beat Nigeria 1-0 in their opening group match at Zanzibar’s Amaan stadium on Tuesday to make a successful start to their African Nations Championships (CHAN) title defence.

The sides were evenly matched for the majority of the encounter before Senegal, who were meeting their West African rivals for the first time in the championships, managed to break the deadlock in the 75th minute.

Midfielder Serigne Koite pounced on a loose ball at the edge of the box, drew out the Nigerian goalkeeper and set up Christian Gomis to tap home the winner for Senegal.

Senegal’s next opponents Congo came from behind to hold favourites Sudan to a 1-1 draw in an evenly-contested game.

The Sudanese Falcons had appeared on course to collect all three points after wonderkid Musa Ali Hussein had given them an early lead in the 29th minute.

The Al Merrikh striker weaved past a pair of Congolese defenders before releasing a right-footed shot from the left side of the box to give his side a well-deserved lead.

But a defensive lapse inside the last five minutes allowed underdogs Congo to share the spoils.

Substitute Carly Ekongo rescued his country in the 86th minute when he capitalised on a loose ball inside the penalty area to smash home the equaliser.

AFP