Senegal beat Sudan on penalties for CHAN bronze

Senegal clinched the African Nations Championship (CHAN) bronze medal on Friday after a dramatic 4-2 penalty shootout win over Sudan in Kampala.

The 2022 champions fought back from a goal down to draw 1-1 in regular time before edging the penalty shootout at the Mandela Stadium.

The Lions of Teranga had looked sharp but fell behind after just six minutes when Mohamed Tia Asad put Sudan ahead from a corner.

Senegal pushed hard against a tight Sudanese defence and were rewarded just before the hour when Seyni Mbaye latched onto a right cross from Ousseynou Seck for the equaliser.

Sudan missed a golden opportunity to grab the winner with eight minutes to go when Maaz Koko let a chance slip while alone on front of the goal.

In the ensuing shoot out, Senegal converted through Joseph Layousse, Issa Kane, Vieux Cisse and Libasse Gueye. Walieldin Khidir and Musab Makeen failed to get the target for the losers.

The bronze medal was a consolation for Senegal after the defending champions lost 5-3 on penalties to Morocco in the semi-finals on Tuesday after the two sides drew 1-1.

Two-time champions Morocco play Madagascar in the final on Saturday in Nairobi.

