Senator Oluremi Tinubu empowers another 500 women with economic tools in Ondo

—- Appeals to women not to sell items distributed to them

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Senator Oluremi Tinubu, the First Lady, has empowered another set of 500 women in Ondo state, in a bid to build and support them in starting or growing their existing businesses.

The empowerment programme was a collaborative effort of Renewed Hope initiative, RHI and the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals,Mrs Adejoke Adefulure.

RHI, is a humanitarian programme of the first lady, was aimed at complementing President Bola Tinubu’s agenda for every citizen to benefit directly from government programmes

This is coming few weeks after she empowered 500 women in the State with a grant of N50,000 each, under the Renewed Hope Initiative’s (RHI) Economic Empowerment Programme in partnership with Tony Elumelu Foundation.

Ondo State first lady,, Mrs Oluwaseun Aiyedatiwa, who distributed the items on behalf of Senator Tinubu, in Akure, the state capital, said it would enables the women to build successful businesses and to contribute to the prosperity of the country.

The item include deep freezers, cooking gas with ovens, generators, and grinding machines in Akure the Ondo State capital.

Mrs Aiyedatiwa said the empowerment is another round of the Renewed Hope women empowerment initiative, designed to support the ventures of 500 women in the State and put them on the path of self-reliance and financial independence.

According to her ” this initiative will benefit 18,500 women across the six geo-political zones across the country.

” Recognizing the critical roles women play in the society, this initiative will empower women across the country and will definitely reduce poverty and contribute to the growth of the country.

“We will follow up to ensure that these items are utilized. Please, don’t sell them”

Tinubu added that it was borne out of a steadfast commitment to the economic empowerment of women and promotion of entrepreneurship and it marks a significant stride in her collective pursuit of a more inclusive and progressive society.

On her part, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, Mrs Adejoke Adefulure, said the initiative marks yet another bold and timely stride in the present dispensation’s collective effort to economically empower women across the 36 states of the federation and the federal capital of Nigeria.

Adefulure, represented by Dr. Ifeyinwa Nnamchi-Ukaegbu, Head of Conditional Grant to States, under the office of the SSA to the President of SDGs said: “This program is meant for us to empower Nigerian women. to be self-reliant, to be economically buoyant, and not to be poor again.

” I can see the joy on the faces of the beneficiaries. I express my profound appreciation to Her Excellency, Senator Remi Tinubu for her visionary leadership and unwavering dedication to improve the lives of women across Nigeria.

“The Renew Hope Initiative, under her able leadership and guidance, continues to serve as a beacon of empowerment and economic transformation, aligning seamlessly with our national development priorities and the Sustainable Development Goals, SDG.

She stressed that the program is not just about distributing empowerment items, rather, unlocking potentials, fostering economic independence, and creating priority for women’s dreams.

“The Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President of Sustainable Development Goals remain resolute in our commitment to women’s economic empowerment as a key driver to sustainable development. This initiative directly aligned with Goal1of SDGs.

“These investments reflect our firm belief that when a woman is empowered, a home is built, a community is strengthened, and a nation prospers”, she added.

Earlier in her remarks, the State Commissioner for Women Affairs, Dr. Seun Osamaye, said the bold initiative will make them economically viable, independent and make them fulfill their potential as women.

Osamaye who is the Renewed Hope Initiative coordinator in the state said: “This bold initiative will make them economically viable, independent and make them fulfill their potential as women.

“For this, we are thankful. We want to assure you that with this empowerment, poverty is a thing of the past for this 500 women.”

The beneficiaries, who expressed their appreciation, said the empowerment “is unprecedented, and that women at the grassroots are now directly benefiting from national opportunities in ways never seen before.