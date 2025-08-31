Senator Nwoko wants Anioma people to embrace Igbo identity

Ned Nwoko

Sen. Ned Nwoko (APC-Delta North) has called on the Anioma people in Delta to embrace their Igbo identity.

Nwoko also called on them to join hands with Nigerians from the Eastern part of the country in building a stronger and more united Nigeria.

Nwoko, according to his Media Directorate, was said to have made the call in Asaba at a conference organised by the Unification Movement.

The conference, with the theme ‘Igbo Bu Ofu” (Igbos are One)’, was held in collaboration with the Ndi na Asu Bia Socio-Cultural Organisation,

The Igbo Unification Movement and Ndi na Asu Bia have, in recent years, become strong advocacy platforms championing the cultural, historical, and political unity of Igbo-speaking communities across Nigeria, including Anioma (Delta North senatorial district), Igbanke in Edo, and other border areas.

The groups stated that reclaiming a collective Igbo identity was crucial to political strength, cultural revival, and correcting decades of identity distortion.

The lawmaker, while commending the organisers for their courage and vision, said that their efforts aligned with his long-standing philosophy on Anioma identity and the need for an Anioma State to be carved out of Delta North.

“There is no argument about our Igbo identity. I understand history very well. I have a degree in history.

“I know the migration of the Igbo people, and I know clearly that we, the Anioma, are Igbo.

“The time has come for us to reverse the old narratives that separated us from our brothers across the Niger,” he said.

Nwoko, who had sponsored a motion for the creation of an Anioma State in the National Assembly, said the agitation was not about politics or personal ambition, but about correcting historical imbalances.

According to him, his dream is for an Ndokwa son or daughter to emerge as the first Governor of Anioma State, when it is created.

“This is not about APC, PDP, or Labour Party; it is about identity, justice, and fairness.

“I have no interest in being governor, but I want Anioma to stand tall with its own state, with Asaba as its capital.

“That way, we also fulfill the dream of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, which has always recognised Anioma as one of the Igbo states,” he said.

Recalling his childhood experience during the Nigerian civil war, he said, the identity crisis from that era must now give way to truth and reconciliation.

He lauded academics and activists, including Prof. Abigail Ogwezzy of the University of Lagos, whose research on Anioma linguistics and history had shed light on the people’s Igbo roots.

The Senator highlighted the wider significance of the gathering, saying, “The Igbo man is Igbo everywhere, whether from Delta, Imo, or Abia.

“Just like a Chinese man remains Chinese anywhere in the world, Anioma must rise to embrace its identity.

“That is the only way we can achieve unity and political relevance.”

He urged the Igbo Unification Movement, Ndi na Asu Bia, and other cultural organisations to continue their advocacy, education, and mobilisation.

Nwoko stressed that only through such collective efforts can the dream of a united Igbo nation and the creation of Anioma State be realised.

