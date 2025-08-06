Senator Ned Nwoko not leaving APC as mischief-makers are insinuating

Senator Ned Nwoko.

By Leonard Esegbue

The Senator representing the Delta North Senatorial District, Senator Ned Nwoko made a swift defection from PDP to APC on the 5th of February, 2025. Senator Ned Nwoko’s defection made headlines and was hailed by his friends, supporters and his constituents as the best decision at the time.

His Political influence was very glaring even to the blind , when upon his defection the PDP stronghold in Delta North was stripped bare as thousands of its members trooped on a daily basis to APC in solidarity with the Senator making what was left in the PDP to become mere carcass .

Senator Ned Nwoko explained that the PDP, with its highly factionalized National leadership did not provide him a good platform to actualize his campaign promises to his people. Besides , the Delta State government under Sheriff Oborevwori was not providing him the necessary support, especially in his advocacy to make the Okpai IPP project and the Ogwashi Uku dam beneficial to the Delta North people.

Since joining the APC, Senator Ned Nwoko has had an improved relationship with the federal government and the Presidency. The struggle for Anioma state creation, spanning over six decades has received tremendous boost from the Presidency and the National Assembly where about 85 Senators have indicated support for the creation of ANIOMA state. This is as a result of Senator Nwoko’s determined efforts towards its realization, backed with superior arguments why the state should be considered for equity, justice and ultimately for the liberation of our people, especially the Ndokwa Ukwuani people that have remained largely suppressed and marginalized.

Also since joining the APC the APC dominated Senate has appointed Senator Ned Nwoko as the Chairman Senate ad hoc committee on crude oil theft- a National assignment that has put the Senator in global limelight in his efforts to assist in the revamping of the nation’s economy

Senator Ned Nwoko’s growing influence and acceptance in the APC was publicly manifested when he hosted the Delta North APC stakeholders in his country home of Idumuje Ugboko on the 14th of June , 2025. In that meeting, attended by over 5000 Delta North APC stakeholders, several dignitaries like Rt Hon Victor Ochei, former Speaker of the Delta state House of Assembly, Barr Chiedu Ebie, the Chairman NDDC, the Delta State Chairman of APC , Elder Omeni Sobotie were present. Other dignitaries present were Rt Hon Almona Isei, Hon Mrs Adora Giwa – Amu, Dr Felix Ide Nwaka and others too numerous to mention.

Again, during the APC NEC meeting held at the Presidential villa recently, Delta APC was represented by Sheriff Oborevwori, Senator Ned Nwoko, Senator Ovie Omo- Agege , Elder Omeni Sobotie and Stella Okotete.

Senator Ned Nwoko’s foray in APC has given him more recognition and visibility than his years in PDP. During the inauguration of the current president of Ghana, John Mahama, Senator Ned Nwoko as an APC Senator was specially invited to attend the grand ceremony. In that ceremony two former Nigerian Presidents , Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan stood for Senator Ned Nwoko in handshake. It was a moment of glory for Senator Ned Nwoko who appeared resplendent and honoured in a foreign land.

Why would a man leave a party platform where he is being celebrated to another Political party where he may be tolerated?Herein lies the obvious illogical reasoning behind those who are insinuating that Senator Ned Nwoko is planning to leave the APC for another Party. This wicked rumour is being sponsored by detractors whose interest is to cause disaffection between Senator Ned Nwoko and the President, whom the Senator has vowed to support in his 2027 Presidential election.

It is therefore necessary to reassure the people of Delta North and Nigerians that there is no truth whatsoever in the rumour. Senator Ned Nwoko is committed to the APC and he is ready to go the whole hog with the Party.

These rumour mongers and their sponsors that are already well known should desist from their cowardly tactics and find other meaningful jobs to do .

Senator Ned Nwoko, at the appropriate time will announce his next Political destination and when he does it would be in the APC platform.

Hon Leonard Esegbue is Director General, Ned Nwoko Campaign Organization, 2019/ former Commisioner and member Delta State Executive Council