Senator Katung empowers 500 youth, women entrepreneurs in Southern Kaduna

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

KADUNA — No fewer than 500 youth and women entrepreneurs from the eight local government areas of Kaduna South Senatorial District have benefitted from an empowerment programme facilitated by Senator Sunday Marshall Katung.

At the distribution ceremony held in Zonkwa on Monday, beneficiaries received refrigerators, generators, and industrial sewing machines to expand their small-scale businesses and promote self-reliance.

The initiative, executed in collaboration with the National Centre for Agricultural Mechanization (NCAM), was officially flagged off by Barr. Simon Arabo, Director General of the defunct SMK 2023 campaign organisation, who represented Senator Katung.

Arabo explained that the programme targeted young people and women already engaged in productive ventures but in need of tools to scale up their operations. He emphasised that the selection process was non-partisan, ensuring fairness across political divides.

Chairman of the Distribution Committee and former Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Gideon Lukas Gwani, commended Senator Katung for prioritising youth and women empowerment, noting that the transparent process guaranteed that genuine entrepreneurs benefitted.

PDP Zone 3 Chairman, Mr. Danjuma Akuso, hailed the senator’s people-focused leadership and urged beneficiaries to serve as ambassadors of his developmental efforts.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Hajiya Maimuna Adamu from Jema’a LGA said the industrial sewing machine she received would help her meet growing customer demand in her tailoring business. Similarly, Mohammed Zakaria from Kachia LGA said his new equipment would improve efficiency in his shop and attract larger contracts.

The beneficiaries expressed gratitude to Senator Katung, praying for his success and acknowledging that his interventions were already transforming lives and businesses across the senatorial district.