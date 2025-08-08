Senator Kalu thanks Ohafia leaders, promises full report on constituency projects

Orji Uzor Kalu

The Senator representing Abia North Senatorial District, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has expressed gratitude to the leaders, stakeholders, and traditional institutions of Ohafia Local Government Area for their continued support and encouragement.

In a press statement released on Thursday by his media office and signed by George Maduka, Senator Kalu acknowledged the strong bond he shares with the people of Ohafia and reaffirmed his commitment to peace, equitable development, and progress across all communities in the area.

Responding to a recent publication listing some projects in Ohafia LGA attributed to him, the statement clarified that several other zonal intervention projects facilitated by the senator were not captured in the report.

To address the omissions, Kalu’s media office announced that a comprehensive, independently verified account of all projects executed in Ohafia is currently being compiled.

The full report is expected to be published upon the resumption of the National Assembly in September 2025.

The senator’s office urged constituents to remain patient and assured them of his continued dedication to quality representation and sustainable development in Abia North.

Senator Kalu reiterated his commitment to the well-being and progress of every community within the senatorial district.