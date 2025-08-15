Senator Dafinone hails Delta APC Chair, Sobotie on birthday

By Paul Olayemi

Senator Ede Dafinone of Delta Central has congratulated the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, Elder Omeni Sobotie, on the occasion of his birthday.

In a goodwill message on Friday, Dafinone described Sobotie as “a dynamic and committed leader whose political sagacity, courage, and steadfastness have continued to inspire the progressive family across our dear state.”

The senator said the celebration was not only about age but about service and impact. “This day offers us all an opportunity to celebrate a man whose political contributions continue to shape our party’s journey in Delta,” he noted.

Dafinone credited Sobotie’s leadership with boosting the APC’s grassroots appeal. “Elder Sobotie’s tireless capacity for grassroots mobilization and his unwavering commitment to the ideals of the APC have been instrumental in strengthening the party’s base and expanding our reach in Delta,” he said.

According to him, Sobotie has made the party’s ambition of becoming a dominant force in the state more realistic. “Truly, his leadership has made the dream of turning Delta into an APC stronghold not just aspirational, but achievable,” Dafinone declared.

He also joined family members, associates, and supporters of the APC chairman in appreciating his years of sacrifice. “As you mark this special day, I join your family, political associates, and admirers in thanking God for your life of impact and sacrifice,” the senator said.

The lawmaker prayed for strength and good health for the celebrant. “It is my prayer that the Almighty continues to grant you good health, divine wisdom, and renewed strength,” he said.

Concluding his message, Dafinone reaffirmed his support for Sobotie’s leadership. “Happy birthday, Elder Omeni Sobotie, and may your service to our party and the people of Delta State continue to flourish,” he added.