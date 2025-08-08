Senator Dafinone hails APC National Chair, Yilwatda at 57

Yilwatda

By Paul Olayemi

Sapele — Senator Ede Dafinone, representing Delta Central Senatorial District, has felicitated with the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, on the occasion of his 57th birthday.

In a statement personally signed and released on Friday, Senator Dafinone described Prof. Yilwatda as “an ebullient and visionary leader whose life reflects dedication, resilience, and selfless service to the party and the nation.”

He praised the APC Chairman’s journey through public service, noting that his track record stands as an example of competence and integrity.

“From his days as Director of ICT at the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, to his time as Resident Electoral Commissioner in Benue State, and later as Honourable Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, Prof. Yilwatda has shown intellectual brilliance and administrative acumen,” Dafinone said.

The Delta Central Senator expressed confidence in the APC Chairman’s capacity to steer the party forward, especially at a time the party seeks unity and strategic direction.

“As National Chairman of our great party, we trust him to bring renewed vigour and wisdom, especially as the political terrain continues to evolve,” he stated.

Dafinone further joined members of the party, family, and well-wishers in celebrating the academic and political icon, praying for continued good health and more years of service.

“I pray that the Almighty God grants Prof. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda divine wisdom, strength, and many more fruitful years of impactful service to our great party and the nation,” he added.

The message concluded with a birthday cheer from the Senator: “Happy birthday, Chairman!”