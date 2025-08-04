Senate’s attempt to marginalise Ndigbo traditional rulers

By UCHE UDENKA

The Nigerian Senate has once again stirred the hornet’s nest. In a deeply controversial move that smacks of insensitivity, ethnic arrogance and political manipulation, the upper chamber of the National Assembly has passed the second reading of a bill seeking to elevate the Sultan of Sokoto and the Ooni of Ife as the permanent Co-Chairmen of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria. This bill, if passed into law, will institutionalise ethnic hegemony and further entrench the deliberate exclusion of other ethnic nationalities—most notably, the Igbo—whose ancient civilization, republican governance, and traditional leadership systems are well-documented and deeply rooted in African antiquity.

It is no surprise that Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, the apex socio-cultural organisation of the Igbo people, has risen in vehement opposition to this bill. According to its National Publicity Secretary, Dr. Ezechi Chukwu, the move is “inequitable, discriminatory and ethnocentric” and represents a dangerous disregard for fairness, equity, and the principle of Federal Character as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended). Let us be clear: this bill is not just about titles or traditional prestige—it is a direct attack on inclusivity, national cohesion, and the dignity of other traditional institutions, especially those of the Igbo people who have historically been marginalised in the Nigerian political arrangement despite their undeniable contributions to Nigeria’s development.

The Historical Context: Igbo Civilization is Not a Footnote

The bill, by its very framing, assumes that the only traditional rulers with national legitimacy are those from the Islamic North and Yoruba Southwest. This is a dangerous oversimplification of Nigeria’s diverse cultural makeup. The Igbo traditional institution, though republican and decentralised, is as ancient and complex as any in Africa. Igbo civilization predates colonial incursion. Before the British arrived, the Igbos had already developed sophisticated systems of governance built on consensus, age-grade systems, the council of elders, and the revered institution of the Obi, Igwe or Eze.

Archaeological findings in Igbo-Ukwu, dating as far back as the 9th century CE, reveal one of the oldest and most advanced bronze cultures in Sub-Saharan Africa, indicating a people of great political organisation, religious order, economic sophistication, and cultural depth. The Nri Kingdom, long before the establishment of Sokoto Caliphate or the Ooni dynasty, served as a religious and cultural epicenter of the Igbo world. The Eze Nri was not a political warlord but a spiritual authority who spread the message of peace, justice, and oaths-binding customs. The Igbo do not need to copy the monarchical centralisation of the North or the Yoruba to be recognised as a civilization of depth.

Why Single Out the Sultan and Ooni? The Bill Fails the Federal Character Test

What the Senate seeks to do is not just offensive, it is unconstitutional. The principle of Federal Character, enshrined in Section 14(3) of the 1999 Constitution, mandates the equitable representation of the diverse peoples and cultures of Nigeria in all national affairs. By promoting only the Sultan and Ooni to permanent co-chairmen status, the Senate violates this principle in letter and spirit.This action marginalises not just the Igbo, but also the Benin Kingdom, the Jukun, the Ijaw, the Tiv, the Efik, the Ibibio, and countless other proud nations with ancient monarchies and respected traditional rulers. If national unity is the goal, then the council must be rotational, balanced, and reflective of Nigeria’s diversity.

Creating a hierarchical structure among equals, and doing so through legislation, is tantamount to ethnocentric domination. It signals a return to the colonial mentality where certain ethnic groups are presented as the custodians of Nigerian identity while others are pushed to the margins.

A Senate Complicit in Systemic Igbo Exclusion

The passage of this bill to the second reading also reveals a disturbing pattern in the Nigerian political architecture: a recurring systematic sidelining of the Igbo. The South-East is the only geopolitical zone with five states, while others have six or seven. It is also the only zone without a major political appointment in the current federal executive cabinet.

Now, even the realm of traditional leadership is being weaponised to permanently subordinate Igbo institutions under other regions. It is this continuous erasure and exclusion that fuels the discontent and sense of alienation among the Igbo people. How does the Senate expect national cohesion when one of the three major ethnic groups is constantly being treated as an afterthought? How can traditional rulers in Igboland, who command respect, maintain cultural authority, and mediate peace in their communities, be considered irrelevant at the national level?The Igbo system is not built around a single crown but around collective leadership, dialogue, and moral authority—a system that, ironically, aligns more with modern democratic ideals than autocratic kingships. The Obi of Onitsha, the Eze Nri, the Igwe of Nnewi, and other eminent Igbo monarchs are revered across Igbo land and beyond. They lead, they arbitrate, they represent their people—and they do so without the need for imperial titles.To exclude them because their system does not mirror that of the North or West is like saying democracy is inferior to monarchy because it lacks a king. Diversity of structures should be embraced, not punished.

The Dangerous Precedent This Bill Sets

If allowed to pass, this bill will set a dangerous precedent. It will give political and legal backing to cultural hegemony, embolden ethnic supremacy, and institutionalise a caste system among Nigerian traditional rulers. Future generations will look back at this moment as one where the seeds of disunity were sown from the very heart of the Senate chambers.

Moreover, it raises serious concerns about the overreach of federal institutions into cultural matters. Traditional rulership is not a federal matter—it is deeply local and anchored in the values, histories, and customs of distinct ethnic communities. The Senate has no business assigning superiority to any traditional institution over others.

Ohanaeze is Right: This Bill Must Be Withdrawn

Dr. Ezechi Chukwu of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has spoken the truth: this bill is not just ill-conceived; it is reprehensible, distasteful, and a betrayal of the Nigerian spirit. The Senate must not only halt this legislative madness—it must apologise for daring to table such a divisive motion in the first place. The National Council of Traditional Rulers, if it must exist at all, should be a symbol of inclusivity and inter-ethnic solidarity, not a platform for promoting historical revisionism or religious-political supremacy.

*What Should Be Done: A New Framework for Traditional Representation

Instead of elevating two traditional rulers above others permanently, Nigeria should consider a rotational leadership system among all the six geopolitical zones. Every region has esteemed traditional leaders who command respect and legitimacy. A rotational structure will ensure balance, foster unity, and reflect the multi-ethnic reality of Nigeria. Let the Obi of Onitsha, the Ooni of Ife, the Sultan of Sokoto, the Oba of Benin, the Amanyanabo of Opobo, the Tor Tiv, and others take turns leading the Council. Let the appointment be based on merit, seniority, and cultural impact, not on religious or ethnic favoritism. Such a system will not only douse ethnic tensions but will showcase the rich diversity of Nigeria’s civilizations, from the Igbo republican ethos to the Hausa-Fulani caliphate model, from the Yoruba cultural monarchy to the Ijaw coastal kingdoms.

*We Must Reject This Bill of Dishonour

Nigeria stands at a crossroads. At a time when the country is grappling with insecurity, ethnic mistrust, and calls for secession, the Senate should be seeking bills that heal, not legislations that deepen division. Elevating two rulers as permanent heads of a national council is an insult to Nigeria’s other ancient traditions and a betrayal of the democratic and pluralist vision that should guide the nation. The Igbo traditional institution is not inferior to any other. It is not a relic to be ignored but a living, breathing cultural system that has guided one of Africa’s most resilient and progressive peoples through centuries of change. The Senate must withdraw this bill immediately and engage in genuine dialogue with all ethnic stakeholders before proposing any further action. The time for tokenism and political domination is over. If Nigeria must thrive, she must be a nation of equals, not of favoured empires and neglected civilizations. Let this be the last time that any arm of government dares to legislate cultural supremacy over a proud people. Ndigbo are watching. Nigeria is watching. History is watching.

Udenka, a social and political analyst, is the CEO, Igbo Renaissance Awakening