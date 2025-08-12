Senate to probe KWAM 1, female passenger face-off with arlines

Photo collage of Fuji musician Wasiu Ayinde (Kwam 1) and Comfort Emmanson

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- THE Senate has vowed to carry out a holistic investigation into recent high-profile airline passenger incidents that have raised questions about operational standards, passenger rights, and the overall discipline within Nigeria’s aviation sector.

In a statement on Tuesday in Abuja by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Aviation, Senator Abdulfatai Buhari, APC, Oyo North, the Senate emphasised that these developments demand immediate and coordinated action to protect the integrity of the sector and restore public confidence.

According to Senator Buhari, the Senate is carrying out the action in exercise of its constitutional powers by engaging key regulatory bodies, operators, security agencies, and public interest groups to establish the facts, review existing procedures, and ensure that any necessary corrective measures are swiftly implemented.

The Committee has assured Nigerians that it is maintaining active oversight and will drive the process toward enforceable solutions that prevent a recurrence of such incidents.

Senator Buhari said, “We will not allow procedural gaps or lapses in enforcement to undermine safety, professionalism, or public trust in our aviation system. The Senate Committee on Aviation will ensure accountability at all levels.”

Recall that recent stories focused on a disruption at Abuja’s Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport involving Fuji musician King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall, popularly known as KWAM 1.

It was reported that KWAM 1 allegedly attempted to board a ValueJet flight to Lagos with a liquid substance (later identified as alcohol) and refused to comply with security procedures. The incident led to a confrontation with airline staff, including a security officer and the flight captain, and ultimately resulted in KWAM 1 being escorted off the plane by aviation security.

Also, recall that a Nigerian domestic carrier Ibom Air had recently placed a travel restriction on Comfort Emmanson for assaulting members of the airline’s Uyo–Lagos flight crew at the Lagos airport on Sunday.

The airline, in a statement on Monday, said the unruly passenger won’t be permitted to fly on any of its aircraft from now on.

“The passenger was removed from the ramp and taken into custody by FAAN security and handed over to the Nigeria Police Force for further investigation,” Ibom Air said.