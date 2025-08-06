Senate to collaborate with SOEHPON on occupational health and safety regulation

By Ephraim Oseji

In a significant development for occupational health and safety in Nigeria, a delegation from the Society of Occupational and Environmental Health Physicians of Nigeria (SOEHPON) visited the Chair of the Senate Committee on Health, Senator Dr. Ipalibo Banigo, at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja on July 28, 2025.

Dr Musa Shaibu, SOEHPON President handing over the SOEHPON Conference Special Guest Invite and sponsorship letters to Dr Ipalibo Banigo, Distinguished Senate Committee Chair on Health

The delegation, led by its National President, Dr. Musa Shaibu, was in Abuja to formally invite Senator Banigo to attend the organization’s 2025 Annual International Conference and Annual General Meeting (AGM) as a Special Guest and Sponsor. Senator Banigo expressed her delight and appreciation for the invitation.

Other members of the delegation included Dr. Mrs. Hassana Amadi, General Manager of Occupational Health at NNPC Ltd; Dr. Ayo Agboola, National Secretary; Dr. Charles Onigbogi, National Public Relations Officer; and Dr. Ahmed Mohammed, ICOH Country Secretary for Nigeria.The engagement proved exceptionally fruitful, fostering important discussions about advancing occupational health and safety throughout the nation.

The SOEHPON team extended its profound appreciation to Senator Banigo for her unwavering support for the Society over the years and humbly solicited her continued invaluable assistance.Dr. Shaibu, speaking on behalf of SOEHPON, heartily congratulated Senator Banigo on her recent sponsorship of a groundbreaking Bill for the establishment of a Special Hospital for Occupational Health (OH) diseases in the Niger Delta.

According to Dr. Shaibu, ‘’This pioneering legislation is expected to serve as a crucial driver for the development of similar specialized OH Hospitals nationwide, addressing a comprehensive array of work-related health challenges.’

‘The high point of the discussions centered on the pressing need for a comprehensive review of existing laws and the expedited passage of Bills aimed at regulating Occupational Health and Safety practices in Nigeria.

In a decisive move, Dr. Banigo directed her Senior Legislative Assistant to collaborate closely with SOEHPON to propel issues concerning the Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) Bill forward. She reaffirmed her dedication to facilitating crucial consultations to address concerns regarding OH laws and any pending bills, and promised to provide updates on this important initiative through the Society’s various channels or during the conference in December.

Senator Banigo provided crucial guidance, advising SOEHPON and the ICOH Nigeria Country Secretary to work in concert with the Director of OHS, Ministry of Health, and State Commissioners of Health on OHS, to establish relevant protocols for collating robust OHS data.On the periphery of the official visit, the SOEHPON team had a brief, informal meeting with Dr. Jide Idris, the Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). The team noted that a formal visit to the NCDC DG is planned for the near future.

This significant visit marks a crucial step forward in fortifying the regulatory framework for occupational health and safety in Nigeria, promising a collaborative and impactful effort between legislative bodies and key industry practitioners.