Sell land indiscriminately, face deposition – Gov Kefas tells traditional rulers

Gov Kefas Agbu

By Femi Bolaji

Taraba State Governor, Dr. Agbu Kefas, has warned traditional rulers that they risk suspension or deposition if found culpable in any act that undermines peace in their domain.

The governor, while addressing the state’s traditional rulers, listed several punishable offenses.

These include the indiscriminate sale of land, illegal issuance of mining consent letters, involvement in illegal mining, and the uncontrolled conferment of chieftaincy titles, among others.

The warning was contained in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Yusuf Sanda.

Governor Kefas stated that his administration would no longer tolerate such practices, stressing that any ruler found culpable would face disciplinary action, including suspension, deposition, or prosecution.

According to him, “no person, no matter how highly placed, is above the law of Taraba State.

“Where the law is silent, I will invoke the doctrine of necessity to protect the people.”

The governor further described leadership as a sacred trust from God and the people, and warned that any abuse of that trust would no longer be tolerated.

He also urged the monarchs to protect their domains against criminality.

Kefas maintained that the state needs a partnership with traditional institutions, rather than rivalry, in order to achieve its developmental goals.

Vanguard News