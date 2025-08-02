SELA Award honour chief Excel with young visionary entrepreneur Award 2025

By Efe Onodjae

The Southeast Legends and Achievers Award (SELA) has honoured Agbo Chibueze Nnanna, popularly known as Chief Excel, with the Young Visionary Entrepreneur Award at a prestigious ceremony held in Enugu State.

The award was presented by Gaius Chibueze (Bitcoin Chief) & Ashmusy under the Recognition Award category, celebrates Chief Excel’s outstanding contributions to entrepreneurship, innovation, and youth empowerment. As a young business leader, Chief Excel has consistently demonstrated an unwavering commitment to creating opportunities, driving economic growth, and inspiring a new generation of Southeast entrepreneurs to dream bigger and achieve more.

Speaking at the glamorous event, which attracted dignitaries, industry leaders, and cultural icons from across the region, organisers hailed Chief Excel as a shining example of the boundless potential within the Southeast youth. They described him as “a young visionary whose ideas and initiatives are not only shaping industries but also redefining the narrative of success in the Igbo nation.”

The recognition is more than a personal achievement, it is a statement of what is possible when talent, determination, and cultural pride converge. Chief Excel’s success serves as a beacon for young entrepreneurs across Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo States, reinforcing the belief that the Southeast can be a hub of innovation, sustainable business, and global influence.

In his acceptance speech, Chief Excel expressed gratitude to God, his family, business partners, and the people of Southeast Nigeria for their unwavering support. He dedicated the award to every young dreamer in the region, urging them to remain steadfast in their pursuits despite challenges.

“This recognition is not just for me. It is for every Southeast youth who believes in their dreams, works hard, and refuses to give up. We have the potential to transform our region and make it a model for the whole of Africa,” he said.

The Southeast Legends & Achievers Award, which celebrates individuals and organisations making significant impacts in their fields, continues to serve as a platform for recognising greatness and inspiring others. This year’s edition placed strong emphasis on youth leadership, cultural heritage, and economic transformation.

Chief Excel’s win is a reminder that the Southeast’s future is bright, powered by a new wave of innovators, culture bearers, and changemakers who are determined to write a new chapter for the region.