See integrity as critical asset, Opata charges Ferscoat graduating students

By Adesina Wahab

The Director of Studies, Ferscoat International School, Lagos, Pastor Felix Opata, has described the virtue of integrity as one of the critical assets today’s youths need to excel in life.

Speaking at the weekend during the 24th graduation ceremony and valedictory service of the school, he charged the young ones to always do what is right, even when no one is watching them.

The DOS, who said the 2025 graduating class broke new records with their performance, added that education is not confined to textbooks and classrooms, but a life long journey of discovery, creativity and growth.

“I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to the Class of 2025, whether your next step is higher education, a new learning opportunity or exploring your passions, know that we believe in you wholeheartedly. I urge you to pursue your passions with integrity, resilience and thirst for knowledge.

“Do not be afraid to dream big, to take risks and to challenge the status quo. You have the tools, the brilliance and the courage to shape your own future and contribute meaningfully to the world,” he stated.

Opata, thanked the staff for the great job being done to mould great scholars from the students in the school, noting that out of the 79 students, 19 scored over 300 marks in the last Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, with the highest scorer getting 369 marks.

Also, in the Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination, all of them recorded good grades, with the best candidate having A1 in eight subjects and one B3.

He also commended the parents for trusting their wards and children to the care of the school, adding that the confidence would not be betrayed.

The Zonal Director, Office of Education Quality Assurance, Zone 2, Mr Babalola Azeez, commended the school owners and the workers for the enviable standards they have set for the school.

“I am glad to be here and say publicly that the integrity with which the school is run is known all over. I also charge the graduating students to also continue exhibiting the great virtues imbibed in them here. You are starting another journey as this one is coming to an end and I beseech you to be great ambassadors of your alma mater,” he said.

The Principal, Mr Fred Opata, admonished the students not to stop learning as the world is changing rapidly.

He further charged them to be kind and empathetic, serve their communities, stay true to themselves, and make hay while the sun shines.

The valedictorian, Idowu Oluwadarasimi, said the great moment would not have been possible without the steadfast support of exceptional teachers who went beyond their duties to mentor and nurture them.

Many parents attested to the great change their children and wards experienced after getting to the school.