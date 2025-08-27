Security tight in Balogun, surrounding markets — Lagos Govt

Photo: Jubril Gawat // X

By Efe Onodjae

Following earlier reports of tension in Balogun Market on Lagos Island, the Lagos State Government has assured residents and traders that normalcy has been restored in the area.

Senior Special Assistant on New Media to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Jubril Gawat, disclosed on X that Balogun, Martins, Oluwole, Breadfruit and adjoining streets are calm, with security personnel fully deployed to maintain peace.

According to him, with a picture showing some of the security personnel, men of the Nigeria Police Force, including Divisional Police Officers from Lion Building, Adeniji Adele, and nearby police posts, are on ground alongside operatives of the Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps (LNSC).

He further explained that community leaders are also actively engaging traders and residents to prevent further escalation. While some shops in the market axis remain locked, others have reopened for business.

Vehicular movement within and around the busy commercial hub was also reported to be smooth.

The development comes amid heightened concerns over clashes between traders earlier in the day, which led to the deployment of additional security personnel.

Efforts to reach out to the Police command spokesman, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, remained abortive.