Security: More responsibility comes with higher ranks – CP Abaniwonda charges Officers

*** Decorates 2023 Best Police Officer Award Winner, CSP Aliyu Shaba With New Rank Of ACP

Delta state Commissioner of Police, CP Olufemi Abaniwonda, has urged senior officers to see their elevation as a call to do more in ensuring a crime-free society based on the experiences garnered over the years in various capacities and impacting the culture of patriotism and ideas of professionalism at all levels for effective policing.

Making the admonition during the decoration of the Police Officer of year 2023, CSP Aliyu Shaba, who just got promoted to an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), at the Command’s headquarters in Asaba, yesterday, CP Abaniwonda, noted that in Police Force a lot of responsibilities comes with higher ranks and therefore requires more re-dedication to duties.

CP Abaniwonda who took the advantage of the decoration ceremony which coincided with the monthly security meeting with Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officer (DPOs) and Special Unit Commanders, noted that being promoted in the Force does not come with the privilege to relax on the job but to continue to do more in that capacity.

According to him; What promotion means in the Police Force is that to whom much is given, much is expected. So it’s never a time to relax but to continue to bring out then best in you in the service of policing towards the realization of a secured society”.

He was full of praises for ACP Shaba, describing him as an officer who distinguished himself in all the places he was posted to serve within the Command and was able to attract the attention of the state Governor, His Excellency, Rt.Hon. (Elder) Sheriff Oborevwori, who gave him additional responsibilities in the policing of the state.

His word; “The Governor would have love to perform the decoration personally today because of how ACP Shaba had endeared himself due his remarkable performance in combating crimes and other social vices, particularly in the Warri area and its environs but for the exigencies of his office that took him out of town”.

He implored other senior officers to equally give a good account of themselves wherever they are serving within the Command and the result of their performance speaks for itself even when they are not in places where people would be rendering an appraisal of their performance.

In his speech, the newly promoted officer who just got posted to Ughelli as Area Commander, following his promotion to an Assistant Commissioner of Police ACP, Aliyu Shaba, thanked God for his protection over him and his team all through the period they were combating crimes in various communities in the state and appreciated his immediate boss, CP Abaniwonda for the confidence reposed in him over the years.

The award winning police officer also extended his appreciation to the state Governor, Elder Sheriff Oborevwori, who he said had been supportive to his operations in the state and applauded his team for their commitment to duties whenever the need arises.

He assured that the promotion would further energize him and team to work harder in combating crimes in any part of the state.

The high point of the event was the decoration of the best police officer in Nigeria 2023 award winner by CP Abaniwonda and supported by his lovely wife.