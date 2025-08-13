Security is everyone’s business – Army Chief tells Nigerian students

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. O.O. Oluyede, has urged Nigerian youths to take active roles in safeguarding the nation, declaring that “no army, however well-trained or equipped, can win a war without the support, understanding, and trust of the people it seeks to protect.”

Oluyede made the call on Wednesday at the maiden Nigerian Army Tertiary Students and Future Journalists Parley, themed “Harmonizing Diverse Perspectives for National Security”, hosted by the University of Lagos Department of Mass Communication at Afe Babalola Hall.

He noted that Nigeria’s security threats have expanded to include “terrorism, insurgency, banditry, secessionist agitations, farmers/herders’ clashes, economic sabotage, cyber threats, ideological extremism, climate-related dislocations, and even public health crises,” stressing that tackling them requires “a whole-of-society approach” rooted in dialogue, civic responsibility, and collaboration.

“It is often said that the youths are the leaders of tomorrow, but I maintain that leadership indeed starts from the cradle,” Oluyede said. “Every young Nigerian is a leader and a major stakeholder in shaping Nigeria’s national security architecture.”

Earlier in his welcome remarks, Dr. Olunifesi Adekunle Suraj, Executive Director of the African Centre for Media and Intercultural Dialogue (ACMID), told students: “Your presence today from every higher institution in Lagos underscores the vital role you will play in shaping Nigeria’s information landscape and upholding the highest standards of journalism.”

He added: “You are the ones that make the social media bubbles. You are the influencers and the content creators. As we target the future, we also target today.” Suraj also praised the Army’s nationwide community projects, from solar-powered classrooms in Kano to health centres in Borno and Adamawa, saying they reflect “a holistic approach to winning hearts and minds.”

The Director-General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Mr. Jibrin Baba Ndace, also addressed participants, urging aspiring journalists to always verify information before publishing. “If you’re not sure, don’t share,” he warned. “One of the biggest challenges facing journalism today is the rush to break news without proper verification,” he said, recalling a recent VON error in reporting a football match result before it ended.

“On behalf of the management and staff of Voice of Nigeria, I apologized to the public,” Ndace said. “As journalists, we must be humble enough to admit our mistakes.” He reminded students that employers now check applicants’ online activity to assess credibility and professionalism. “Verify every piece of information before posting it on social media,” he urged.



On media–military relations, Ndace described tensions as “a global challenge rooted in the historical background of military leadership,” but stressed that “journalists must uphold truth and fairness when reporting on security matters.”



The parley, organized in partnership with ACMID, brought together students, journalists, and security officials for training on responsible reporting, fact-checking, and countering misinformation. Oluyede concluded: “The Nigerian Army is here today not merely to speak, but to listen, to learn, and to partner with you in building a more secure and united Nigeria.”