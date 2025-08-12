Security consultant says PAP not exclusive to Ijaw ethnic group

PAP boss, Otuaro

Security Consultant, Dr Shola Mese, has urged Ijaw Peoples Development Initiative, IPDI, to desist from misconstruing the Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, as an intervention initiative designed for the Ijaw ethnic nationality.

Mese, coordinator of the disarmament of ex-militants and ex-agitators in Delta State, said the Presidential Amnesty Programme, was created to accommodate ex-agitators from the various ethnic groups in the Niger Delta.

Mese, in a statement, said PAP was not only for militants, noting that while the Ijaw of Warri South-West Local Government Area have immensely benefitted from the programme, same can not be said of their Itsekiri neighbours, who suffered hardship during the peak of violent agitations.

He also criticised the selective allocation of amnesty slots, award of scholarships and other reintegration initiatives to a handful of Itsekiri by Otuaro, saying the instrument instituted by the Olu of Warri, should be respected by the PAP boss.

His words: “Talking about the birth of the amnesty, which is the PAP, truth be told, I was a part of the founders of the Programme.

“It all started after the disarmament of ex militants. I was privileged to be the Coordinator of disarmament in Delta State to be precise. I did the disarmament single-handedly first, before other people came in, the records are there.”