SDP drags INEC to court over rejection of candidates in 12 states’ by-elections

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has filed a lawsuit against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the Commission’s reported rejection of its candidates for the upcoming by-elections in twelve states across the country.

In a statement issued on Sunday by the SDP National Publicity Secretary, Araba Rufus Aiyenigba, the party claimed that INEC acted beyond its powers by refusing to recognize its candidates, despite their nomination through duly conducted primaries.

“The SDP is already challenging INEC’s decision in court,” the statement read. “We trust the judiciary to do justice by compelling the Commission to admit the SDP’s candidates, as they were validly nominated in accordance with the party’s constitution, the Electoral Act, and INEC regulations.”

The SDP further argued that both its candidates and those of the Labour Party were reportedly rejected due to claims of internal party crises. However, it insisted that INEC’s action contradicts a Supreme Court ruling affirming the autonomy of political parties in candidate selection.

“The Commission has no constitutional authority to determine the candidates of political parties or dictate the nomination process,” Aiyenigba emphasized.

Leadership Crisis Deepens in SDP

The rejection of candidates by INEC comes amid a protracted leadership crisis within the SDP, which recently culminated in the dissolution of rival factions led by Alhaji Shehu Gabam and Dr. Sadiq Abubakar.

On July 25, 2025, a new National Working Committee (NWC) led by Adamu Modibo emerged at an emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Abuja, attended by 23 state chairmen, including that of the Federal Capital Territory.

Modibo, in his remarks after assuming the role of Acting National Chairman, acknowledged the party’s internal challenges and pledged to initiate reconciliation efforts. “We are drawing a line,” he said. “A new disciplinary and reconciliation committee will be formed to unify the party and address misconduct.”

However, Dr. Sadiq Abubakar’s faction of the NWC has rejected the development, describing the NEC meeting as unconstitutional and unsanctioned.

National Secretary Dr. Olu Agunloye, aligned with the Abubakar faction, described the meeting as “illegal and irregular,” warning state chairmen against participating in actions that breach the party’s constitution.

According to Agunloye, several state chairmen have submitted sworn affidavits to INEC, distancing themselves from the NEC meeting and alleging unauthorized use of their signatures.

Suspensions and Expulsions Rock Party

The ongoing crisis has also led to a series of suspensions. On June 24, 2025, the Gabam-led NWC suspended its former National Chairman, Shehu Gabam, over alleged financial misconduct, misappropriation, and unauthorized transactions. Two other NWC members, National Auditor Nze Nnadi Clarkson and National Youth Leader Uchechukwu Chukwuma, were also suspended on similar grounds.

Adding to the turmoil, the SDP announced last week that former Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, had been expelled from the party for 30 years. The party accused El-Rufai of falsely claiming SDP membership and promoting the interests of another political party in Kaduna State.

In a statement, Aiyenigba said El-Rufai had failed to register at the ward level as required, despite public claims of joining the SDP and associating with suspended leaders.

“The NWC has determined that his conduct violates the SDP Constitution and the Electoral Act, which grants political parties exclusive rights to determine their membership,” the statement read.

The SDP, while facing internal divisions and legal battles, says it remains committed to ensuring justice in the courts and restoring unity within its ranks.