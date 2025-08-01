SDP candidate, Dr. Islamiyat Abdulkadir, vows to win Ibadan north rep bye-election

Dr. Islamiyat Oluwatoyin Abdulkadir, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate for the Ibadan North Federal Constituency bye-election, has expressed strong confidence in her grassroots support and capacity to emerge victorious at the polls.

A medical doctor and renowned cancer researcher, Dr. Abdulkadir says her candidacy represents a blend of intellect, competence, and genuine service, promising a people-centred approach to legislation if elected.

“We are not contesting to participate; we are here to win and serve,” she affirmed.

With a first-class degree in medicine and a postgraduate qualification in cancer research and precision oncology, Dr. Abdulkadir has led several medical outreach programmes across rural communities in Oyo State. At 32, she brings a record of community service, clinical excellence, and youth advocacy to the political space.

She has also outlined her 5-point agenda for Ibadan North, focusing on expanding access to quality healthcare, empowering women and young people with opportunities to thrive, improving education and digital literacy, enhancing community security and infrastructure, and ensuring inclusive, accountable representation through active engagement with constituents.

The bye-election, scheduled for August 16, follows the passing of the former representative, Hon. Musiliu Akinremi. Dr. Abdulkadir’s pioneering efforts, including initiating Nigeria’s first Medico-political Symposium, have positioned her as a strong contender committed to service-driven leadership.

“A new era has come,” she said, as she urged the people of Ibadan North to support a vision rooted in service, not self-interest.