Comrade Daniel Onjeh, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Benue South Senatorial District in the 2023 General Elections, has urged the Benue State House of Assembly to reverse its decision to decline the screening and confirmation of Governor Hyacinth Alia’s commissioner nominees.

Onjeh called on the lawmakers to reconvene without delay and carry out what he described as a constitutional duty rather than use it as a bargaining tool.

“Screening commissioners is your duty, not a bargaining chip,” Onjeh said in a statement on Friday. “Legislative oversight isn’t legislative overreach.”

His appeal follows the Assembly’s resolution of Thursday, August 8, 2025, under Speaker Rt. Hon. Hyacinth Aondona Dajoh, to decline the governor’s request for screening and confirmation of commissioner nominees. The decision was reached after Hon. Shimapever Jiji moved a motion of urgent public importance, seconded by Hon. Thomas Dugeri, citing the governor’s alleged refusal to honour previous House resolutions.

These resolutions reportedly included the provision of official vehicles to certain members and enforcement of suspension notices against the Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), the Chairman of Otukpo Local Government Council, and the Executive Secretary of the Benue State Sports Lottery and Marketing Board. Lawmakers said the move was not to stall governance but to compel the executive to respect legislative independence and fulfil commitments.

While acknowledging the importance of oversight, Onjeh cautioned against political standoffs that could “hold governance hostage.” He argued that many of the issues raised were based on entitlements rather than constitutional obligations.

“I know the House has done well in the past,” he said, “but members shouldn’t tarnish its record over selfish or politically motivated influences. The separation of powers doesn’t make any arm of government infallible.”

Onjeh also reminded Speaker Dajoh of his political history with Governor Alia. “Your emergence marked the beginning of Governor Alia’s political challenges. He stood by you and ensured the Assembly’s leadership reflected the will of members. You should now keep your House united and stand by him.”

Recalling past efforts to undermine the governor, Onjeh warned against allowing the Assembly to become “a new front” for the governor’s detractors.

He criticised politicians who fuel local government crises for personal gain, noting that in his own LGA, Ogbadibo, his preferred candidate lost the chairmanship, but he never sought to undermine the winner.

Onjeh urged APC lawmakers to emulate the cooperative relationship between President Bola Tinubu and the National Assembly, where party majorities work together to advance governance.

“Even when the National Assembly amends the Constitution, the President has the right to veto it,” he noted. “Here, the Assembly’s demands fall entirely within the governor’s discretion. The legislature’s role is to guide, not obstruct.”

He concluded by calling for peace and collaboration: “The Assembly should allow the last two years of Governor Alia’s first term to proceed in peace and harmony so he can deliver on his promises to the people. Put Benue first. Governance can’t wait.”