Scrap anti-health worker bill, community pharmacists charge FG

By Chioma Obinna

The Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria, ACPN, has called on the Federal Government to jettison the controversial National Health Facilities Regulatory Authority, NHFRA, Bill, describing it as a veiled plot to institutionalise physician domination over other health professionals in Nigeria.

This formed part of the communiqué issued at the close of the 44th Annual International Scientific Conference of the ACPN, tagged “IFEADIGO 2025,” held in Awka, Anambra State. With the theme “Technology Integration and Personalized Care: The Future of Community Pharmacy Practice,” the conference brought together pharmacists, regulators, policymakers, and industry leaders from across Nigeria.

The ACPN condemned the NHFRA Bill before the National Assembly, warning that it is “yet another statutory attempt to impose physician domination” in direct violation of constitutional provisions and global best practices.

“Conference lamented the overbearing proclivities of physicians who continue to advance incursions into the autonomy of other health professions with the undisguised support of the Federal Ministry of Health,” the communiqué stated.

“It is unconstitutional and discriminatory,” said newly elected ACPN National Chairman, Pharm. Ambrose Igwekamma Ezeh. “We are not under any health profession; we are professionals in our own right. The National Assembly must rise above this and protect the sanctity of the Nigerian health sector by promoting inclusivity.”

The conference also addressed burning issues in pharmacy regulation, drug distribution, digital transformation, and pharmaceutical care, while urging government action to create a conducive policy environment.

A key highlight was the ACPN’s call for the lawful delineation of roles between the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN) and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), especially in the ongoing transition from Open Drug Markets (ODMs) to Coordinated Wholesale Centres (CWCs).

“The PCN must be allowed to focus on inspection and registration of all pharmacy premises, while NAFDAC concentrates on drug quality and safety,” the communiqué said. “This collaboration is critical for effective drug distribution reform.”

On technology and the future of pharmacy practice, the ACPN declared that the integration of digital tools—ranging from electronic health records to AI-driven dispensing systems—is no longer optional. Personalized pharmaceutical care, including the use of patient data and pharmacogenomics, was emphasized as key to improving health outcomes.

“Technology and personalization must not be afterthoughts,” said keynote speaker, Prof. Chukwuemeka Ubaka of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. “They must be the DNA of the modern community pharmacist.”

The Conference urged community pharmacists to embrace visibility in the digital age, declaring a new mantra: “Show up or shut down.” It promoted the adoption of E-pharmacies, online consultation platforms, and self-care services as viable tools for expanding healthcare access.

“Digitalization is our new lifeline,” said Pharm. Ezeh. “We cannot continue business as usual in the face of changing consumer behaviour and health needs.”

Conference participants also praised the pharmaceutical sector’s ambition to grow into an N10 billion industry in the next five years, describing it as a game-changer for Nigeria’s GDP—if backed by sound policies and investment.

The event featured a range of sessions including the ACPN National Anti-Drug Abuse Competition for secondary schools, business clinics, regulatory workshops, and a professional certification programme on substance use disorder.

The conference ratified the results of its internal elections and approved constitutional amendments aligning the ACPN’s structure with that of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN). Pharm. Ezeh was formally elected National Chairman for the 2025/2026 year, alongside other national officers.

Participants unanimously applauded Anambra State Governor, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, CFR, for his “seven-star hospitality,” and pledged their commitment to advancing Good Pharmacy Practice (GPP) in Nigeria.

“The future is here,” said Pharm. Omokhafe Ashore, newly elected National Secretary. “And pharmacists must lead it with innovation, integrity and patient-centred care.”