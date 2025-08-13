Scores of terrosits killed in failed IED ambush on troops of OPHK in Bornu

By Kingsley Omonobi& Ndahi Marama

An unspecified number of Boko Haram terrorists have been killed by troops of the North East Joint Task Force ‘Operation Hadin Kai’, OPHK, in a failed Improvised Explosive Device, IED, ambush along Maiduguri-Kareto- Damasak federal highway in Borno State.

This came as the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, yesterday, hailed Nigerian Airforce pilots, and crew as well as engineers for the successes in unleashing an unyielding air onslaught against terrorist elements in the North-East, killing no fewer than 592 fighters and obliterating 372 enemy assets in eight months.

Meanwhile, the Emir of Gwoza, HRH Mohammed Timta insisted that it was Kirawa in Borno State that was attacked by terrorists last Saturday.

Recall that, reports had filtered within the week that troops of North East Joint Task Force ‘Operation Hadin Kai, OPHK, in Kirawa were among the victims of the incident, but it was actually learned that the troops were Camerounian soldiers, including Multinational Joint Task Force, MNJTF, and not Nigerian troops as insinuated.

Sources said the incident took place on Monday, but due to poor telecommunications network delayed access to information.

According to a source, who is not authorised to talk to the press, “In what could be described as a deadly attempted ambush, scores of Boko Haram terrorists, have met their water loo in Kareto, following a failed Improvised Explosive Device, IED, ambush on Operation HADIN KAI troops of 145 Battalion Damasak from Sector 3.

“In the failed ambush, the terrorists detonated the IED and followed through with direct fire on troops, who immediately carried out anti-ambush drills and outflanked the terrorists leading to the neutralization of scores of the insurgents instantly.

“Troops after exploiting the ambush site, recovered one PKT automatic anti aircraft machine gun, one AK-47 Rifle, Four AK-47 Rifle magazines, large quantity of 7.62 ammunition and two x 36 hand grenades.”

Gwoza Emir clarifies attack on Kirawa in Borno

The traditional ruler also said he had evidence of houses and property that were destroyed in Kirawa, which compelled many of his subjects to flee into Kerawa of Cameroon Republic.

Vanguard learned that both Kirawa in Borno and Kerawa of Cameroon share common boarder with a river dividing them.

However, the Theatre Commander, OPHK, Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar had said none of his troops have been attacked in Kirawa as earlier reported, noting that, it was Cameroonian troops that was attacked.

NAF neutralises 592 terrorists, destroys 372 terrorists assets in 8 Months – CAS

According to Air Marshal Abubakar, the feat and tempo of operations has already outstripped the entirety of 2024. Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame said Air Marshal Abubakar, revealed these figures in Maiduguri, yesterday during a courtesy visit to Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State.

He said: “Backed by an upgraded fleet and precision night-strike capabilities, NAF aircraft had executed 798 combat sorties, clocking over 1,500 operational flight hours in the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai.

“The operations had crippled terrorist mobility and logistics by destroying 206 technical vehicles and 166 key logistics hubs deep in hostile territory.

“This year, our air war is faster, sharper, and more surgical. “We are taking out high-value targets, crippling their logistics, and hunting down every cell that threatens the peace of the North-East.

“From Gonori to Rann, Dikwa to Damboa, Azir to Mallam Fatori, NAF airpower has pounded terrorist strongholds with coordinated day-and-night operations, delivering devastating strikes in some of the most difficult terrain.”

The CAS further disclosed that the offensive had been boosted by the deployment of A-29 Super Tucano aircraft capable of precision and night missions, Mi-171 helicopters for medical evacuation and logistics, and enhanced intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance platforms for round-the-clock target tracking.

He added that a new Mi-35 gunship was expected to further intensify close-air support for ground troops in the theatre.

Governor Zulum, in his remarks, praised the NAF for its sustained air support in degrading terrorist capabilities and protecting communities.

“The Nigerian Air Force has been a steadfast partner in our fight against insurgency. Your operations have saved countless lives and allowed our communities to begin rebuilding.

“The people of Borno State recognise your sacrifices and stand firmly behind you,” the governor added.