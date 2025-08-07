SCOAN set for Living Water Service 2025

All is now set for the much-anticipated Living Water Service 2025 of The Synagogue, Church of All Nations, SCOAN, scheduled to take place this Friday, August 8, 2025, at the church’s global headquarters in Ikotun-Egbe, Lagos.

The Living Water Service is a spiritually significant event on The SCOAN’s calendar, drawing thousands of worshippers from Nigeria and around the world.

The service centers on the Living Water, a symbol of spiritual cleansing and renewal introduced by The SCOAN’s late founder, Prophet T.B. Joshua, under divine instruction.

Speaking ahead of the gathering, The SCOAN’s leader, Pastor Evelyn Joshua, emphasised the spiritual importance of the service.

“Assurance was given to you!” she said. Philippians 4:19 says: ‘I will supply all your needs according to His glorious riches in Christ Jesus.

“You will use your faith to put a demand on the anointing—on the anointing of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ, our well of salvation,” she said.

She added that attendees will climb what she described as a “great altar, a place of angelic traffic,” to meet with God in prayer and thanksgiving.

“Christ is giving you an open invitation to come,” she declared.

“Come with joy, not with sorrow, anger, bitterness, envy, or unforgiving spirit. Come with joy!

“The SCOAN Living Water Service was inspired by the scriptural theme from John 4:14, where Jesus speaks to the Samaritan woman at the well, offering her the ‘living water’, symbolising eternal life and spiritual fulfillment,” she added.

The service is expected to include sessions of deep worship, Scripture reading, faith-building testimonies, and prophetic prayer. At the heart of the service is the Living Water Fountain, located on SCOAN’s altar, known by congregants as the ‘Altar of Prayer’.

Already, both local and international visitors from various countries have arrived in Lagos, expecting of a divine experience. In preparation, The SCOAN has mobilised personnel for logistics, security, and crowd management.