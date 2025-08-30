Science Minister inaugurates NCEEIC’s Nat’l Committee

By Gabriel Ewepu

The Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji, has inaugurated Hon. Chijioke Emmanuel Nwadavid as the National Coordinator of the National Committee on Energy Efficiency, Innovation and Certification, NCEEIC, under the Energy Commission of Nigeria, ECN.

The Minister described the historic inauguration of the NCEEIC as another milestone in changing the narrative in Nigeria’s journey towards sustainable development to boost the nation’s energy security, and technological advancement under the President Tinubu’s administration and its Renewed Hope Agenda.

He further stated that the President has prioritized science, innovation, and energy reforms at the heart of national transformation towards industrialisation and job creation, which his leadership at the Ministry is driving vigorously to actualize Mr President’s agenda for the sector.

Meanwhile, he made it known about the relentless efforts of the Ministry to transform the socioeconomic lives of Nigeians including the rural populace including; the advancement of the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Bill; the expansion of research centres; and Nigeria’s strengthened role in global climate and technology networks.

He also highlighted the responsibility and role expected of the Committee; harmonization of national energy efficiency policies; Promotion of renewable adoption; and fostering indigenous innovation across the country.

While expressing confidence and trust in Hon Nwadavid, the Minister described him as “a leader of integrity and impact, whose philanthropy, youth empowerment initiatives, and commitment to grassroots development have prepared him for this national responsibility.”

The National Coordinator of NCEEIC, Hon Nwadavid, in his acceptance speech, expressed gratitude to President Tinubu and the Minister for finding him worthy, the call for such national assignment based on the confidence reposed in him.

He assured that the committee will discreetly carry out its national assignment, therefore, pledged to work with all stakeholders in the sector to ensure renewable energy and efficiency accepted and made a culture in Nigeria and Nigerians.

“This is not just a position but a purpose. Our task is to ensure that energy powers industries, creates jobs, reduces costs for households, and safeguards our environment for generations to come”, he said.