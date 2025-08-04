School celebrates 5th graduation ceremony with underserved Ajegunle children

By Elizabeth Osayande

My Dream Stead School, a beacon of hope for underserved children in Ajegunle, has celebrated its 5th graduation ceremony and prize-giving day. The event was a grand affair, filled with fun, joy, and merriment, as pupils and students of Nursery Two, Basic Six, and JSS 3 were awarded certificates.

The school’s commitment to providing free education to these children has been a game-changer in their lives. The graduation ceremony was attended by notable personalities with roots in Ajegunle, who have made significant contributions to their community.

Speaking at the event, the special guest of honour, and Director-General of Sunshine Kindheart Foundation, who thanked the parents, sponsors and partners of the school for their unwavering support in the goal to give quality education to the children, noted that: “Providing free education to these children has been a game-changer in their lives.”

Earlier on, in his opening address, the CEO of My Dream Stead School, Amb. Isaac Omoleye expressed gratitude to parents, guardians, and stakeholders for their support in making the school’s free education initiative a success.

According to him: “The school’s efforts have undoubtedly transformed the lives of many children in Ajegunle, providing them with opportunities for a brighter future. And we have many of our children excelling in education, vocational skills and even in tech being provided by our NGO.

“All these milestones have been possible through partnerships, sponsorships, and even support from our community, Omoleye noted.”

Meanwhile, one of the graduates from JSS 3 to SS 1, Bledict Bassey expressed his happiness as he said. ” I feel marvelled today because I am graduating and I would like to thank all the teachers for imparting knowledge, and I thank my parents for paying my school fees.”