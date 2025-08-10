SBI hosts mega wellness, financial freedom event in Lagos

By Esther Onyegbula

In a strategic push to combine wellness with economic empowerment, Straight Business Initiative (SBI) has unveiled a rebranded version of its flagship health product, Alemax, while launching a fresh campaign to expand its network into underserved communities.

The announcement was made at a mega event themed “Towards Total Wellness and Financial Freedom” held in Ojodu Berger, Lagos. The gathering attracted entrepreneurs, prospective business partners, and health-conscious consumers from Ojodu Berger, Ogba, and Akure, as part of the company’s ongoing nationwide outreach.

Speaking at the event, SBI Country Representative, Dr. Stanley Chukwu, described the company’s model as “a bridge between the poor and the rich,” offering a low-barrier entry into entrepreneurship.

According to Chukwu, “This is a business you can start fully today without the heavy capital demands of traditional ventures. “The company has already created a platform for you. You don’t need a shop, machines, or overhead costs, we’ve taken care of that. All you need to do is register and begin.”

He explained that the rebranded Alemax now features globally compliant packaging, enabling the product to be retailed and exported internationally. Alemax, a general wellness product, has also been joined by a new health supplement, Dinor, which targets specific conditions such as high blood sugar, chronic pain, and hypertension.

Highlighting that the company’s decision to host the event in a local community was intentional, SBI General Manager, Dominic Chinnaya Chikwado, said that, “We took the business to remote areas, zone by zone, to reach people who lack the means to attend our major city seminars. The new Alemax bottle now meets international standards, meaning we can export to Asia and Europe without quality concerns,” Chikwado said.

Brand ambassador and major stockist Mrs. Eunice Akalagbere, popularly known as Madam Dollar, emphasised that the products deliver tangible health results while offering financial liberation to those who join the SBI network.

According to Akalagbere “Alemax and Dinor are like clinics in a bottle. Everyone I’ve introduced to these products has come back with a thank you. That’s why I’m in this business, the results speak for themselves.”

SBI has previously staged similar awareness campaigns in Ikeja, Festac, and Ikorodu, and says it plans to expand its outreach to more regions in the coming months.

With the rebranding and introduction of a second targeted health product, the company is positioning itself to tap both the growing wellness market and Nigeria’s appetite for alternative income streams in an uncertain economy.