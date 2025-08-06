Savage Qidas unveils soulful Hip-hop EP, ‘Praise the Lord’

By Kenneth Oboh

Kure Sadiq A.K.A Savage Qidas, a rising talent from Northern Nigeria, is set to release his highly anticipated EP, ‘Praise the Lord’, on August 15, 2025.

This six-track project showcases Qidas’ multifaceted skills as he single-handedly produced, mixed, and mastered every track in his home studio.

Blending contemporary hip-hop with bass-heavy beats, the EP is crafted with precision to deliver a soul-soothing experience that resonates with listeners.

‘Praise the Lord’ promises to captivate audiences with its rich soundscapes and heartfelt artistry, making it a must-listen for hip-hop enthusiasts. Stay tuned for a project that blends creativity and passion, straight from the heart of Northern Nigeria.