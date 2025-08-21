Sanwo-Olu endorses partnership with NBA-Nigeria for basketball development

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, says his administration is committed to partnering with the Nigerian leadership of the National Basketball Association (NBA) to strengthen and accelerate basketball development across the state.

Sanwo-Olu said NBA Nigeria’s plan to create pathways for young athletes through exposure and international recognition aligned with his administration’s vision of using sports as a tool for empowerment, social inclusion and economic growth.

The governor’s assertions are contained in a statement signed by his Special Adviser, Mr Gboyega Akosile on Friday.

The governor spoke during a courtesy visit by NBA Nigeria leadership, led by NBA Africa Investor, Mr Tunde Folawiyo, at Lagos House Marina.

He pledged to collaborate with stakeholders to position Lagos as a sporting hub.

Sanwo-Olu assured the delegation of his government’s partnership with NBA Nigeria and others to develop infrastructure, boost grassroots programmes and unlock youth potential for sustainable basketball development in the state.

“For us as a government, we must encourage private sector participation and be strong enablers.

“We want to develop young people’s interest in basketball and are investing significantly in multiple sporting activities.

“Whatever is expected of us for infrastructure and grassroots development, we will deliver. We will integrate basketball courts in our sports facilities.

“Ten mini stadia under construction will include standard basketball courts,” he added.

The governor disclosed that his administration is building 10 mini stadia across the state to enhance grassroots sports, noting that each facility will include a basketball court to promote inclusive development.

Sanwo-Olu commended Folawiyo and NBA leadership for their passion and commitment to basketball growth in Africa.

He praised the African Basketball League’s efforts and contributions toward promoting the game over the past five years.

Earlier, Folawiyo lauded Sanwo-Olu for infrastructural and sports development in Lagos State.

He reaffirmed NBA Africa’s commitment to grassroots basketball and promised a partnership that extended eyond the game to include investment and capacity development.

“As a proud Lagosian, I commend governor Sanwo-Olu’s efforts in supporting sports. We want more infrastructure to achieve our objectives and create opportunities for future NBA players from Africa,” Folawiyo said.

“We have established a strong platform to raise NBA players and intend to build on it.

“Our goal includes developing grassroots basketball, building a strong sports franchise, and creating a competitive African league,” he said.